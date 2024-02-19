'THIS PLACE IS WIDE OPEN'​

"The criticism that Uruguay didn't share information is totally wrong,"

FENTANYL FOCUS​

Britain's National Crime Agency declined to comment on its southern cone staffing.





The DEA's exit from Uruguay capped years of worsening counter-narcotics ties that turned even run-of-the-mill operations into a headache, five former U.S. agents said.The former Montevideo DEA boss said it was an open secret that 'El Perro Que Fuma,' a seedy bar near Montevideo's port, was frequented by drug traffickers. Its owner, Amir Alial González, aka "El Turco," had long been suspected of coke trafficking, U.S. and Uruguayan sources said.Eager to take down a seemingly easy target, the ex-agent flew in a Colombian informant in 2018 to visit the bar as a fake buyer looking for a load. González, who also had a fishing business that gave him access to the port, was surprisingly open with the Colombian, outlining his whole operation, the ex-agent said.The informant was shocked."He came back and he's like, 'Dude, this place is wide open,'" the ex-agent said.When DEA officials shared González's information, Uruguayan police appeared to get cold feet. They didn't like the informant "ordering up a load," the ex-agent said, saying it was "entrapment." They asked the informant to leave Uruguay immediately.Yet around a week later, in September 2018, the Uruguayans told the DEA they'd arrested González for trying to traffic 417 kilos of coke in a shipment of wool bound for Antwerp.González, who received a seven-year sentence in 2018, declined to comment.The ex-DEA agent said they were frustrated not to get a heads-up about the arrest, given it was their intel. The Uruguayans also refused to share information on González that scuppered a parallel DEA probe in Paraguay, he added.In late 2019, the DEA pulled out its four-man team from Montevideo, with the González incident among the final straws.Carlos Mitchem, the DEA's former top official for the southern cone, made the call, which was supported by his bosses."The cops wouldn't share information," he said. We "had to close the office," he added. "Wasn't working well."Two other ex-DEA officials confirmed the account of González's arrest. Interior Minister Martinelli heard a similar story from the DEA."The previous government ... didn't want to collaborate with the DEA, and then the DEA left," he said.The DEA declined to comment.Layera said he was unaware of the Colombian being told to leave, but added the issue of informants was "highly sensitive." He said he believed the DEA left for budgetary reasons and because so little cocaine was U.S.-bound.he said.Lackluster local co-operation wasn't the only frustration for DEA officials in Montevideo. They were struggling to get Washington to care about Uruguay's growing importance in the cocaine trade.Half a dozen ex-DEA chiefs said they urged U.S. bosses to pay more attention to the southern cone, but got little traction because the drugs were heading to Europe."There was not a lot of interest," said Vargas.These days, with Washington fixated on fentanyl, there's even less, they said.A current U.S. counter-narcotics official based in the southern cone said "the DEA and other U.S. agencies are very concerned, almost obsessed about ... efforts to establish fentanyl labs in South America. But so far, nothing really has developed on that front, and it's blinded us to what continues to happen with cocaine going to the non-U.S. market."The DEA declined to comment.There was one thing both U.S. and Uruguayan cops could agree on - that European nations should be doing more.While the DEA can count on up to 40 agents across the southern cone, and some 200 DEA-accredited local investigators, Britain has just one cop for the vast region."I think the Europeans definitely could have represented more," said Reichner.