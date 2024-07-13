Surgery #12 update (6 months post shoulder replacement)

So I think I had posted last summer about my 11th and 12 shoulder surgeries, which happened in August 2023 and Jan 02, 2024. When they removed my prior metal implant, my humerus snapped in half and a big chunk of the humerus bone came out still attached to the old metal implant. Since the shoulder was infected, they couldn't put any screws or plates, so I just got to walk around with a broken arm from August until some time in late winter/early spring.Since then I got cleared to begin resistance training in April and I have been working my motherfucking ass off in pt and lifting at home, lifting pretty much every day.I am now 6 months post surgery and 3 months with full clearance to lift weights, starting with little baby weights and resistance bands and working up slowly with pretty extreme caution to make sure I do not re injure my train wreck of a shoulder.My goals all along were the following:By this summer I wanted to be able to return to being a music teacher [x]including being able to do drum instruction again [x].Be able to run. [__] (my shoulder is there but my lower back is not uo to it due to scoliosis and a ruptured disc. I am replacing this with rucking and walking)Be able to lift weights [x]and train to get back to the shape I was in before the surgery by the end of this summer. [__]Here is my current photoBelow is before the last shoulder injury:I am not quite there yet, but it feels like I am on pace to be able to get there by some time in August.I need to get a little bit leaner and fill out a bit more muscle.I was 212lbs in bottom pic and current 221.5As I am just now getting to the point where I can lift fairly heavy I think that I am finally able to lift with the appropriate amount of intensity to get the gains and size back. All in all I feel like it is not bad for 3 months of being cleared to lift at age 45 after 4 years of not being able to lift due to injuries.__________________________________________I'm still doing the ketamine infusion treatments, which are helping with the pain, albeit the improvement is happening Very gradually.They are also helping with weight loss as they crush my appetite and I usually wind up being able to reduce calories to about 600/day on the back to back treatment days, while still hitting the gym (not quite as intense as normal days)The strengthening from weight lifting does have a major impact though. I'm icing my shoulder as I write this, but overall my shoulder pain level is definitely improving steadily and the more muscle I can pack on to support the damaged wing, the better off I will be and the better my chances will be to avoid future injuries.So that is where I am at, and that is the attitude I am taking to this thing.I ... HAVE TO stay in the gym.My pain level and quality of life depend on it.I HAVE TO stay as muscular as possible for the rest of my life.If I don't I get hurt and my quality of life goes to shit, I lose the ability to play and teach music and my mental health and income suffer and that just flat out can't happen. I won't let it._________If anyone is curious, yes I am on gear. Very very low doses, but yes..Throughout the injury and surgeries I did regular TRT.About 1 CC of test enanthate every 7-10 days.Currently I have added the following:Cardarine 10mg/dayWinstrol 12mg/dayNPP 25mg every 3 days (first 2 weeks I did every 4 days)I have also raised my test dose from 200mg every 7-10 daysTo 300mg every 6 days.