Update: October 23, 2019



Dragonlord Fantasy Casting Vol. 23 - SUPERMAN

Up-and-coming actor David Corenswet plays a major role in Netflix'sand I immediately thought that this guy could be perfect for Superman. Since Henry Cavill is reportedly not coming back as Supes, Warner Bros. should scoop the 26-year-old Corenswet to play the Man of Steel. The American actor has the looks, the height (listed 6'4" in IMDb), the voice and the acting to be a great Superman. I expect Corenswet will be a big star and household name in the near future.