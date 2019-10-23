Movies SUPERMAN - Dragonlord Fantasy Casting

Update: October 23, 2019

Dragonlord Fantasy Casting Vol. 23 - SUPERMAN

Up-and-coming actor David Corenswet plays a major role in Netflix's The Politician and I immediately thought that this guy could be perfect for Superman. Since Henry Cavill is reportedly not coming back as Supes, Warner Bros. should scoop the 26-year-old Corenswet to play the Man of Steel. The American actor has the looks, the height (listed 6'4" in IMDb), the voice and the acting to be a great Superman. I expect Corenswet will be a big star and household name in the near future.

pmjjxEN.jpg
 
He might have made a decent Han Solo.
 
thick,solid,tight. hopefully marvel takes over or who ever is doing the wonder woman films that is the only way i'll watch. people say aquaman was good and shazam but I wasn't impressed.
 
Superhero casting thread? What is this, 2007? Time to move on, folks.
 
Im in.
Keep Kryptonian American heroes American.
USA USA USA USA USA
 
Do ya wanna see a reboot or Man of Steel 2?
 
Now do supergirl!! P0rn style.
 
Get some size on him and he'd be perfect for Superman.
 
This guy is going to be Supes, eh?

MV5BYTQ1ZWI3NzAtMDc0Ni00OTg1LTgzZjAtNDdkMTc3ZTZiYjg5XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNTQxNjcyNTc@._V1_UY317_CR8,0,214,317_AL_.jpg



Better stock up.

High-Dose-TRT-or-Mild-Steroid-Cycle.jpg
 
Who's your picks for
Lois Lane
Lex Luthor
Jimmy Olson
Metallo
and other characters?
 
Who is this even for?
 
This gonna be the 4th or 5th reboot of Superman? I can't keep track anymore.

Corenswet looks like a cross between Cavill and Steve McQueen. He's probably gonna do okay for himself without this gig.
 
