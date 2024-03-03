Social Super Size Me scam

This may have been shared already as it's old news but this is my first time hearing about it. The guy who made the documentary Super Size Me and blamed the chain for all his health problems was a scam artist. He was an alcoholic and the liver problems he associated with McDonalds were actually caused by his excessive drinking.

How 'Super Size Me' Took The World By Storm - And Fooled Us All

The Golden Arches seemed incapable of losing their fast-food shine. But the success of the McDonald's documentary Super Size Me took away some of the gloss - perhaps unfairly. The 2004 film earned over $11 million at the domestic box office, an astronomical sum for a nonfiction film. Whereas most...
It's crazy this guy's fake documentary literally caused McDonald's to get rid of their super size. I'm kind of pissed about that, once in a while you just want to pig out on fries and a giant soda.

The documentary was dumb in the first place. Obviously if you pig out on burgers and fries every day you are not taking care of your body. Fathead is a much better documentary.
 
Documentaries are amazing at propaganda. Show only one side of a story, play some ominous music and play to every emotional response you can. If most people just spent that same time actually researching the topic they are watching on a documentary they would be much more informed.
 
Haven't seen it, but can't really blame the grog for the weight gain if it'd been consistent prior to the food.
Wasn't part of his documentary about accepting to super size everything whenever they upsold, which was mandatory for their employees?
The idea of Mcdonalds having a "fast-food shine" sounds alien to me, there was never any "gloss" to tarnish. I can't remember anyone ever thinking of McDonalds as quality food, and they never even used pink slime here.
 
All I needed to see was the actual documentary to know he was full of shit. Think it ended with him sympathizing with two 400lb sisters who were suing McDonalds for making them obese. Funny how him and Micheal Moore are now considered jokes. They were on top of the world for a minute or two, with their propaganda pieces.
 
A lot of times. R Kelly and MJ were hella guilty though.
 
