How 'Super Size Me' Took The World By Storm - And Fooled Us All The Golden Arches seemed incapable of losing their fast-food shine. But the success of the McDonald's documentary Super Size Me took away some of the gloss - perhaps unfairly. The 2004 film earned over $11 million at the domestic box office, an astronomical sum for a nonfiction film. Whereas most...

This may have been shared already as it's old news but this is my first time hearing about it. The guy who made the documentary Super Size Me and blamed the chain for all his health problems was a scam artist. He was an alcoholic and the liver problems he associated with McDonalds were actually caused by his excessive drinking.It's crazy this guy's fake documentary literally caused McDonald's to get rid of their super size. I'm kind of pissed about that, once in a while you just want to pig out on fries and a giant soda.The documentary was dumb in the first place. Obviously if you pig out on burgers and fries every day you are not taking care of your body. Fathead is a much better documentary.