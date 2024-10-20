Sumohaji got robbed!!!

DiazSlap
When are these clueless judges going to stop rewarding ineffective grappling and holding up against the fence?
Sumobhaji was lending the cleaner/crisper shots(except for 10 seconds in rd 2) all fight and decisively won the last round.
This Charles Johnson weirdo got gifted a win.
