Sumohaji got robbed!!!

When are these clueless judges going to stop rewarding ineffective grappling and holding up against the fence?

Sumobhaji was lending the cleaner/crisper shots(except for 10 seconds in rd 2) all fight and decisively won the last round.


This Charles Johnson weirdo got gifted a win.
 
I thought Suma had the slight edge, that being said can’t say I’m mad at the decision. CJ pushed the fight so I’m guessing his activity got rewarded.

Neither dude deserved the L imo. Good fight.
 
I thought Suma had the slight edge, that being said can’t say I’m mad at the decision. CJ pushed the fight so I’m guessing his activity got rewarded.

Neither dude deserved the L imo. Good fight.
Pushed the fight? What into the fence?

Come on man, Chuck lost
 
I wasn’t sure who won the 1st round.

I don’t count the failed takedowns or pushing against the fence that Johnson did becuase neither of those things are in the scoring criteria

But I would have to rewatch the 1st
 
I scored it for Suma -- not quite a robbery though imo. Johnson landed some weird but effective offense.
 
It was a really close fight, i felt like CJ won the first round in the last 30 seconds of the round and in fights like these its usually the fighter that has one round clear in the books and that was CJ with round 2. So i had 29-28 CJ also. Allthou the first round was really cloes to be honest.
 
Nah, the right guy got the decision. Stay rustled.
 
Charles Johnson should automatically lose a point for his hair
 
