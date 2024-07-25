Summer Olympics 2024 France

The Games actually started today, two days before the 'Opening Ceremony'.The Closing Ceremony takes place on Sunday the 11th of August, which is indeed the last day of competition.These games, the 33rd, are the first to feature Breakdancing, and are estimated to cost €9 billion.The USA will presumably win, although China has a sporting chance. It will be interesting to see how high France can finish!Russian and Belarussian athletes can compete as 'neutrals', as long as they are not associated with the war effort of their countries or perceived to be supportive of it morally.