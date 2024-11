Suggestions on kickboxing bagwork routine

I see... Man, drilling technique for 30s I think its too short. I know you're doing the same techniques in different combinations throughout your workout, but even then. Like, between all these combinations if something isnt exactly as you want it to look you just go to the next round/combination.



What I would do would be to do 5 or 10 min rounds working on these specific combinations for as long as I need to work on them and only then switch for the next one.



See this periodization model from the brazilian boxing team:

endurance/general resistence is focused on 8 weeks before the target date for 2 weeks. The workouts are longer, the running is low intensity/longer distance, the work at the weight room is done at the 8 to 12 rep range. And that is also when they will do the escuela de boxeo i.e. the technical work.



see the logic?



then they'll have the weeks for strength, power, rapid strength, resistance to velocity



so closer to the fight is when they'll will do high intensity interval training, like sprints, power oriented lifts, escuela de boxeo dirigida i.e. short bursts at full intensity with pre-established combinations/sequences