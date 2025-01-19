Sugar is incredibly addicting

Bornstarch said: I don't drink alcohol, soda or even juice. I only drink water.



I was at someone's house and got offered a can of sprite. My first time drinking soda in 25 years. The first sip was almost a religious experience. Sucks going back to water after drinking that. It's crazy how good sugar makes you feel. Click to expand...

When covid hit I cleaned up my lifestyle big time.Went cold turkey on a bunch of things. Alcohol.Cigarettes.Weed.Bread.Pop (soda).Weed and cigs were habitual things. Get in car, fire up the engine, grab a dart.Crank bongs (also with tobacco) at home before a show or cooking or playing sports or whatever it happened to be. Liked to be high for some things and it became habitual.When covid hit and we got locked down I lost my mind. Switched to being a picture of health. Cold turkey everything.For the rep that alcohol and cigs have they were the easiest ones to quit by far.Pop (soda) and bread were the only cravings that I had to really work through for weeks. I'd wake up thinking about warm bread or cold soda most days until I didn't.Don't remember ever remember waking up craving whiskey, darts, or bongs.Bread and soda were a real motherfucker.Bread was the hardest to kick. It keeps you hungry all day and causes hunger pangs.Tinfoil hat time, baked bread was the first really successful form of mind control. It kept people coming back to do shitty work bc they wanted more bread so badly.