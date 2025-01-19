  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Sugar is incredibly addicting

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

I don't drink alcohol, soda or even juice. I only drink water.

I was at someone's house and got offered a can of sprite. My first time drinking soda in 25 years. The first sip was almost a religious experience. Sucks going back to water after drinking that. It's crazy how good sugar makes you feel.
 
This is why Americans are fat
 
Naw, I think alcohol is more addicting but I do love eating chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and Toblerone
 
Artificial sweeteners might be even worse in terms of addiction. I can't drive by a gas station without my brain trying to force me to stop and get a diet Mountain Dew.
 
sugar is the most addictive substance on the planet. google says cocaine, but i disagree lol.
 
Interesting... I don't drink soda and haven't for a very long time. I was exhausted, needed caffeine and the only option available was coke.

After the first sip, I gagged. It was just liquid sugar... absolutely vile shit.
 
As good as sugar tastes, I usually avoid sugary stuff. As I get older, I’ve noticed my teeth are getting sensitive and eating sugar hurts my teeth. About the only thing I can handle with sugar is ice cream and drinks, I guess because the sugar in those dissolves away quicker; cakes pies and candy are usually too rich for my tastes.
 
When covid hit I cleaned up my lifestyle big time.

Went cold turkey on a bunch of things. Alcohol.
Cigarettes.
Weed.
Bread.
Pop (soda).


Weed and cigs were habitual things. Get in car, fire up the engine, grab a dart.

Crank bongs (also with tobacco) at home before a show or cooking or playing sports or whatever it happened to be. Liked to be high for some things and it became habitual.


When covid hit and we got locked down I lost my mind. Switched to being a picture of health. Cold turkey everything.

For the rep that alcohol and cigs have they were the easiest ones to quit by far.

Pop (soda) and bread were the only cravings that I had to really work through for weeks. I'd wake up thinking about warm bread or cold soda most days until I didn't.

Don't remember ever remember waking up craving whiskey, darts, or bongs.

Bread and soda were a real motherfucker.

Bread was the hardest to kick. It keeps you hungry all day and causes hunger pangs.

Tinfoil hat time, baked bread was the first really successful form of mind control. It kept people coming back to do shitty work bc they wanted more bread so badly.
 
well, most of us ingest too much starch for sure.....

but none of us was 'born starch'.
 
Proof is in the pudding. If half the populace was addicted to meth or alcohol people would be alarmed. Over half the population is either overweight or obese. Its mostly from sugar.
 
