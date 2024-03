Wtf, offering a 140lbs to fight Welterweights who aren’t even able to fight each other?!? PBC is retarded.



Matias is an attraction with or without a quality dance partner, I wouldn’t mind Chavez like run at all, if the cowards who are relevant to his division won’t fight him then rack up the mandos. Literally no need to waste time on ducks when you are a creator of high entertainment moments whereever and whoever you fight. It sucks to think no signature wins but I’m getting fed up with that aspect of boxing. Just fight and be in tv a lot. Be a worker. Subriel knows the game and shows it.