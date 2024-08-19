Media Stylebender VS MVP…is now the time?

I realize MVP has only fought at 170 in the UFC, but he’s had plenty of fights outside MMA at 185 in the past.

Both similar size/reach. 6’3 - 6’4, 79in - 80 in. Both coming off losses and susceptible to grapplers. Both have weeb tendencies…lol

They hung out when Izzy was in the UK, but if the bag was big enough, I’m sure they’d go toe to toe.


(Tried to time stamp but failed, meetup @ 7min mark)

Maybe if MVP takes another L he’d move up? Could be a nice fan friendly rebound for Adesanya.

Will we ever see this matchup Sherbro’s?

Great matchup. Both same age and point in their careers but neither would make weight to meet the other
 
Would circle eachother for 3 rounds. Two counter strikers is rarely a good fight, but I'd watch it for the off chance they slug it out.
 
I think people are letting their dislike for Adesanya affect their judgement. In no universe is this appropriate matchmaking.
 
They are buddies. Not going to happen.

Izzy should fight Imavov after Imavov mops the floor with stupid Allen.
 
Leon vs MVP is more interesting to me, but sure
 
