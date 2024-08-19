I realize MVP has only fought at 170 in the UFC, but he’s had plenty of fights outside MMA at 185 in the past.Both similar size/reach. 6’3 - 6’4, 79in - 80 in. Both coming off losses and susceptible to grapplers. Both have weeb tendencies…lolThey hung out when Izzy was in the UK, but if the bag was big enough, I’m sure they’d go toe to toe.(Tried to time stamp but failed, meetup @ 7min mark)Maybe if MVP takes another L he’d move up? Could be a nice fan friendly rebound for Adesanya.Will we ever see this matchup Sherbro’s?