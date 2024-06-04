Stupidity of recent Saudi matchmaking with Wilder

First have he and Joshua fighting on the same card, but against different people with Wilder taking on Parker unnecessarily. Why?

Could have just booked them together there was already huge hype no need to build it up.



Then, although diminished, instead of letting the Wilder- Joshua fight remain, have Wilder fight a huge dangerous opponent in Weili for no good reason. Again, why?



Extremely pointless and dumb matchmaking that was wholly unnecessarily. The only reason I can think of was for it to somehow protect Joshua.