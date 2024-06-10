Stupid Conor question...

OldBoy91 said: Agreed wholeheartedly .



And to add on to this, not only taking on terrible style matchups and short notice replacement fights that were high risk, low reward, he did so numerous times while being injured.



He was injured in the Mendes fight, went into the Khabib fight injured, went into the 3rd Poirier fight injured too. Never pulled out, never even got the fights delayed.



Conor may be a prick, and be worthy of derision as a person. But as a fighter he should have everybody's respect.

That's why he's the biggest draw of all time. because of his self fufilling prophecy he set forth when he begun his fighting journey. He did exactly what he said he would to mendes, that he'd get up after getting taken down and KO him in Round 2. and Did it. Said he'd ko Aldo in the first exchange, he did it. said he was going to destroy Eddie alverez and did it. Diaz was the only twist in the road, promotional gold for sure and showed us how conor bounces back from adversity.This series of events lead into McGregor vs Mayweather fight, That's how captivating his career was at that point. All those risks he took, those dice he shook.... it all paid off.