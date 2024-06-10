Stupid Conor question...

BJJ4Tone
I'm re-watching the second Diaz fight and it got me wondering...
Does anyone remember why that first Diaz fight was even made? Or rather, why it was at 170?
He has just won the featherweight title from Aldo in his previous fight. If he were dipping his toes in the lightweight waters, before challenging for a second belt, ok, maybe the Diaz fight would have made sense at 155.
But why go all the way up to 170 for two pointless fights and then drop down to 155 for an immediate title shot?
I'm sure I knew all the details at the time, but my memory is failing me, if anyone could help.
Thanks.
