Stupid Conor question...

BJJ4Tone

BJJ4Tone

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 9, 2012
Messages
2,345
Reaction score
5,171
I'm re-watching the second Diaz fight and it got me wondering...
Does anyone remember why that first Diaz fight was even made? Or rather, why it was at 170?
He has just won the featherweight title from Aldo in his previous fight. If he were dipping his toes in the lightweight waters, before challenging for a second belt, ok, maybe the Diaz fight would have made sense at 155.
But why go all the way up to 170 for two pointless fights and then drop down to 155 for an immediate title shot?
I'm sure I knew all the details at the time, but my memory is failing me, if anyone could help.

Thanks.

Nate stepped in for RDA who Conor was supposed to fight for the LW belt but pulled out a few weeks prior. Nate had just called out Conor after beating MJ and that fight had a lot of hype. It happened at 170 because it was short notice and Nate just had a vacation in cabo.

UFC and Conor thought Nate would be an easy W
 
Nate took the first fight on short notice after RDA got injured and presumably couldn't or didn't want to cut all the way down to 155 on 2 week's notice.

Conor insisted the rematch be at 170 as well because he wouldn't really be righting the wrong unless the fight took place at the same weight.
 
So Conor was supposed to fight RDA but he broke his toe 2 weeks out so Nate stepped in on 11 days notice. He told the UFC he could make 155 but it would cost them. Dana tried to find someone else to step up but couldn't so they agreed to do the fight at 170.

Conor didn't want that smoke and got himself pulled from the rematch which was supposed to happen at UFC 200

 
YES! Perfect.
Thank you much.
Once Conor beat Aldo he had no intentions of cutting that weight again and defending his belt. His last 2 FW weight cuts were pretty bad. He wanted to move up to LW after that so ufc gave him a instant TS at lightweight
 
Conor made the fight with Diaz to save the card. Diaz said he couldn't make 155, So conor said fuck it 170.

remember that card was meant to be conor vs RDA. RDA pulled out 2 weeks before the fight.
 
As others said it was Conor vs RDA for the belt, but RDA got injured. They had to get a name who the fans cared about and Nate was the guy.

I love RDA but lets be honest Nate made it so much more fun, it got way more people involved and there were so many fights and shenanigans before the fight with the teams attacking each other and throwing bottles. RDA is a very mellow guy and quiet..it would not have been the same
 
There's no such thing as a stupid Connor question; just stupid Connor fans...🤡
 
Conor taking Nate on short notice at 170 when his previous fight was at 145 is a big balls move.

Conor taking the worst stylistic matchup in the division in Chad Mendes on short notice when he was preparing for a pure striker is also a big balls move.

Yes yes yes yes it wasn't 8 week camp Mendes or Nate

if you can't see that those fights were extremely dangerous fights for him to take at the worst of times (fighting some schmuck who has never held a title instead of fighting for the title.. c'mon)

then ur just too much of a hater to see it
 
I agree.

I know it's in vouge to hate on conor all the time at the drop of a hat, but at that time conor was not only the biggest draw ever, but also a down right company man. This cannot be denied. conor made incredibly bad moves for his own career to appease the UFC and give the fans the best fights. Conor could have just said no to mendes, and no to fighting anyone but RDA but didn't.

this should NEVER be taken away from him.
 
There were some speculation about who was going to repleace RDA. Diaz and Cerrone were top canditates though most wanted Diaz because most thought it was the harder fight stylistically. Those people were right.
 
Thank you, everyone... 'Preciate it!

p.s.,

R1 10-9, Conor
R2 10-10
R3 10-8, Diaz
R4 10-9, Conor
R5 10-9, Diaz

48-47, Diaz

Agreed wholeheartedly .

And to add on to this, not only taking on terrible style matchups and short notice replacement fights that were high risk, low reward, he did so numerous times while being injured.

He was injured in the Mendes fight, went into the Khabib fight injured, went into the 3rd Poirier fight injured too. Never pulled out, never even got the fights delayed.

Conor may be a prick, and be worthy of derision as a person. But as a fighter he should have everybody's respect.
 
This is the weirdest dick-riding revisionist history I've seen in awhile, lmao.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Agreed wholeheartedly .

And to add on to this, not only taking on terrible style matchups and short notice replacement fights that were high risk, low reward, he did so numerous times while being injured.

He was injured in the Mendes fight, went into the Khabib fight injured, went into the 3rd Poirier fight injured too. Never pulled out, never even got the fights delayed.

Conor may be a prick, and be worthy of derision as a person. But as a fighter he should have everybody's respect.
That's why he's the biggest draw of all time. because of his self fufilling prophecy he set forth when he begun his fighting journey. He did exactly what he said he would to mendes, that he'd get up after getting taken down and KO him in Round 2. and Did it. Said he'd ko Aldo in the first exchange, he did it. said he was going to destroy Eddie alverez and did it. Diaz was the only twist in the road, promotional gold for sure and showed us how conor bounces back from adversity.

This series of events lead into McGregor vs Mayweather fight, That's how captivating his career was at that point. All those risks he took, those dice he shook.... it all paid off.
 
Conor was supposed to face RDA. RDA pulled out so he took on a horrible matchup at 2 weight classes higher. When he lost he didn't want to make an excuse so he took the fight at the same weight.
 
Diaz had a short notice fight is the actual main fact.
 
