Striking sports is like a video game (fps)

I just realized that sports that invoke striking feel like first person shooters to me. They require you to aim, and hit the target.

I was boxing sparring today and felt like I was playing counter strike. It’s such a reaction based sport and game. Quick reaction times is essential for these games.

While something like MMA is a little slower, but you have to worry about so much more. MMA would be like Fortnite if it wasn’t a shitty child’s game. Like you have to worry about hitting your target, but you also have to think about building and other stuff going on.
 
