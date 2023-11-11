One I feel got totally overlooked even though it's a total gem and is associated to a huge franchise is Star Wars RebellionIt's a 4X game where you can control either the Empire or Rebels. You gotta build fleets and take over planets and get them producing ships and armies for you (You can also build Death Stars and destroy planets although the diplomatic fallout meant it wasn't really worth it). Also send out probes to unexplored systems that could be hiding rebels or some shitBut the best gimmick, and one that I wish would be done as well in other 4X games, is that you can recruit a large numbers of Star Wars characters who can perform various different tasks. And a central game mechanic is in trying to capture the leading characters of your opposition. So as the Empire for example you can order Darth Vader, or the Emperor or Menndo around doing things like espionage, recruiting other characters, assassinating or capturing Rebels from Luke to Leia to Han Solo to Mon Mothma, commanding fleets, sabotaging enemy facilities, diplomacy. There are a ton of characters for each side though, many of whom weren't even in the original movies but from the Expanded Universe (Like Thrawn for example) all with different specialties and abilities. The diplomats are the real MVP's.I still play it from time to time. The only thing that really sucks, and was dated even back when the game was released in the late 90's, is that it has 3D fleet combat that's really janky but you can skip it and get insta-results instead