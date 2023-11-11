Mack Yancy
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2022
- Messages
- 2,417
- Reaction score
- 2,471
One thing I like about strategy games is that there are JUST SO MANY. And for us nostalgic types, the further you go back the more there seem to be. Way Way WAY too many to try and list, so please use this thread to recommend Strategy games that your average gamer may not have heard of or possibly overlooked. Remember, strategy is the oldest form of gaming.
I've talked about it before and you can bet your favourite socks I'm gonna talk about it again. I'm sure some of you will rag on me because you might think the average gamer knows about it but I'm convinced only a certain era of PC gamers really took notice of it (even if it went on to influence an entire genre). I'm talking about the definitive 4X game (and possibly still the greatest). Master Of Orion 2
Yes it's really that good.
I can understand how some gamers think that Civilization is the be all- end all of strategy gaming and for good reason considering its pedigree and long standing status. But master of Orion Captures something far more 'powerful' whether it be transporting 4 billion settlers through a stable wormhole to help build a star base on your newly colonized swamp planet. Building a fuelling outpost on a Gas giant so your fleet can reach the enemy system easier. Or deploying bioweapons to not only wipe out an entire alien race, but to scare the shit out of the remaining factions. Master Of Orion 2 just does EMPIRE building correctly. All within a minimalist but insanely charming galaxy map.
What you guys got?
I've talked about it before and you can bet your favourite socks I'm gonna talk about it again. I'm sure some of you will rag on me because you might think the average gamer knows about it but I'm convinced only a certain era of PC gamers really took notice of it (even if it went on to influence an entire genre). I'm talking about the definitive 4X game (and possibly still the greatest). Master Of Orion 2
Yes it's really that good.
I can understand how some gamers think that Civilization is the be all- end all of strategy gaming and for good reason considering its pedigree and long standing status. But master of Orion Captures something far more 'powerful' whether it be transporting 4 billion settlers through a stable wormhole to help build a star base on your newly colonized swamp planet. Building a fuelling outpost on a Gas giant so your fleet can reach the enemy system easier. Or deploying bioweapons to not only wipe out an entire alien race, but to scare the shit out of the remaining factions. Master Of Orion 2 just does EMPIRE building correctly. All within a minimalist but insanely charming galaxy map.
What you guys got?