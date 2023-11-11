Multiplatform Strategy Gaming Recommendation Thread

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
2,417
Reaction score
2,471
One thing I like about strategy games is that there are JUST SO MANY. And for us nostalgic types, the further you go back the more there seem to be. Way Way WAY too many to try and list, so please use this thread to recommend Strategy games that your average gamer may not have heard of or possibly overlooked. Remember, strategy is the oldest form of gaming.


I've talked about it before and you can bet your favourite socks I'm gonna talk about it again. I'm sure some of you will rag on me because you might think the average gamer knows about it but I'm convinced only a certain era of PC gamers really took notice of it (even if it went on to influence an entire genre). I'm talking about the definitive 4X game (and possibly still the greatest). Master Of Orion 2

upload_2023-11-11_23-50-20.png

Yes it's really that good.

I can understand how some gamers think that Civilization is the be all- end all of strategy gaming and for good reason considering its pedigree and long standing status. But master of Orion Captures something far more 'powerful' whether it be transporting 4 billion settlers through a stable wormhole to help build a star base on your newly colonized swamp planet. Building a fuelling outpost on a Gas giant so your fleet can reach the enemy system easier. Or deploying bioweapons to not only wipe out an entire alien race, but to scare the shit out of the remaining factions. Master Of Orion 2 just does EMPIRE building correctly. All within a minimalist but insanely charming galaxy map.


What you guys got?
 
One I feel got totally overlooked even though it's a total gem and is associated to a huge franchise is Star Wars Rebellion

It's a 4X game where you can control either the Empire or Rebels. You gotta build fleets and take over planets and get them producing ships and armies for you (You can also build Death Stars and destroy planets although the diplomatic fallout meant it wasn't really worth it). Also send out probes to unexplored systems that could be hiding rebels or some shit

But the best gimmick, and one that I wish would be done as well in other 4X games, is that you can recruit a large numbers of Star Wars characters who can perform various different tasks. And a central game mechanic is in trying to capture the leading characters of your opposition. So as the Empire for example you can order Darth Vader, or the Emperor or Menndo around doing things like espionage, recruiting other characters, assassinating or capturing Rebels from Luke to Leia to Han Solo to Mon Mothma, commanding fleets, sabotaging enemy facilities, diplomacy. There are a ton of characters for each side though, many of whom weren't even in the original movies but from the Expanded Universe (Like Thrawn for example) all with different specialties and abilities. The diplomats are the real MVP's.

I still play it from time to time. The only thing that really sucks, and was dated even back when the game was released in the late 90's, is that it has 3D fleet combat that's really janky but you can skip it and get insta-results instead

star-wars-rebellion-800x600-1.jpg
 
Mack Yancy said:
One thing I like about strategy games is that there are JUST SO MANY. And for us nostalgic types, the further you go back the more there seem to be. Way Way WAY too many to try and list, so please use this thread to recommend Strategy games that your average gamer may not have heard of or possibly overlooked. Remember, strategy is the oldest form of gaming.


I've talked about it before and you can bet your favourite socks I'm gonna talk about it again. I'm sure some of you will rag on me because you might think the average gamer knows about it but I'm convinced only a certain era of PC gamers really took notice of it (even if it went on to influence an entire genre). I'm talking about the definitive 4X game (and possibly still the greatest). Master Of Orion 2

View attachment 1011145

Yes it's really that good.

I can understand how some gamers think that Civilization is the be all- end all of strategy gaming and for good reason considering its pedigree and long standing status. But master of Orion Captures something far more 'powerful' whether it be transporting 4 billion settlers through a stable wormhole to help build a star base on your newly colonized swamp planet. Building a fuelling outpost on a Gas giant so your fleet can reach the enemy system easier. Or deploying bioweapons to not only wipe out an entire alien race, but to scare the shit out of the remaining factions. Master Of Orion 2 just does EMPIRE building correctly. All within a minimalist but insanely charming galaxy map.


What you guys got?
Click to expand...
I did graduate level research on that game and it's failure to lure in players due to its over complexity from the start of the game.

On a personal level, it was quite fun to play though.
 
Zer said:
One I feel got totally overlooked even though it's a total gem and is associated to a huge franchise is Star Wars Rebellion

It's a 4X game where you can control either the Empire or Rebels. You gotta build fleets and take over planets and get them producing ships and armies for you (You can also build Death Stars and destroy planets although the diplomatic fallout meant it wasn't really worth it). Also send out probes to unexplored systems that could be hiding rebels or some shit

But the best gimmick, and one that I wish would be done as well in other 4X games, is that you can recruit a large numbers of Star Wars characters who can perform various different tasks. And a central game mechanic is in trying to capture the leading characters of your opposition. So as the Empire for example you can order Darth Vader, or the Emperor or Menndo around doing things like espionage, recruiting other characters, assassinating or capturing Rebels from Luke to Leia to Han Solo to Mon Mothma, commanding fleets, sabotaging enemy facilities, diplomacy. There are a ton of characters for each side though, many of whom weren't even in the original movies but from the Expanded Universe (Like Thrawn for example) all with different specialties and abilities. The diplomats are the real MVP's.

I still play it from time to time. The only thing that really sucks, and was dated even back when the game was released in the late 90's, is that it has 3D fleet combat that's really janky but you can skip it and get insta-results instead

star-wars-rebellion-800x600-1.jpg
Click to expand...

Great pick! I've heard it's also a board game right?
 
Mack Yancy said:
Great pick! I've heard it's also a board game right?
Click to expand...

Yeah but I'd never heard of it until I went to pull out that image from Google. I'm not sure how much it relates to the VG SW Rebellion, but it seems to be really highly rated and got a lot of awards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PBAC
Multiplatform Struggling to play games that don't pay me
2
Replies
20
Views
882
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,666
Messages
55,228,025
Members
174,690
Latest member
didok

Share this page

Back
Top