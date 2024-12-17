Stories of Women Beating up Men

pugilistico

pugilistico

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,203
Reaction score
1,957
The old debate of skill vs size/strength is probably most pronounced between fights between men vs women. A lot of people presume a skilled martial artist can beat a bigger, stronger opponent who isn't as experienced at fighting, and there are countless examples of this between a smaller guy vs a bigger guy. But are there examples of women beating up men?

The best example of this is the street beefs video of a female MMA fighter from Korea beating up on some hick. There wasn't a big size difference and the guy was obviously untrained but in spite of it, he put up a spirited effort before being ultimately mounted and beaten into submission by the female fighter. There was also that video of a male cop getting manhandled by a (larger) female suspect a while ago as well.

I've heard a few stories but they are rare. A couple guys I know who train MMA told me a story about one of their female team mates who went out one night and some drunk guy followed her and grabbed her. She responded with a head kick and KOed him. This was self defense though and not really a fight because the drunk guy probably didn't expect her to throw a kick.

Do you guys have any stories?
 
I seen some women that can do it. My world champ homie beat on some spoiled rich kid. She asked me to walk her home one time and I was like fuck no since there were too many mosquitos. I woke up in the middle of night like 5 years later on some oohhh she liked me revelation.

In the wild I would say maybe some black chicks are scary. They are 200-300 lbs but they got 10 second burst of strength. They are used to fighting dudes so they don't even flinch when a dude punches them in the face.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,786
Messages
56,669,161
Members
175,340
Latest member
seanwhittom

Share this page

Back
Top