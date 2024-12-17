Stories of Women Beating up Men

The old debate of skill vs size/strength is probably most pronounced between fights between men vs women. A lot of people presume a skilled martial artist can beat a bigger, stronger opponent who isn't as experienced at fighting, and there are countless examples of this between a smaller guy vs a bigger guy. But are there examples of women beating up men?



The best example of this is the street beefs video of a female MMA fighter from Korea beating up on some hick. There wasn't a big size difference and the guy was obviously untrained but in spite of it, he put up a spirited effort before being ultimately mounted and beaten into submission by the female fighter. There was also that video of a male cop getting manhandled by a (larger) female suspect a while ago as well.



I've heard a few stories but they are rare. A couple guys I know who train MMA told me a story about one of their female team mates who went out one night and some drunk guy followed her and grabbed her. She responded with a head kick and KOed him. This was self defense though and not really a fight because the drunk guy probably didn't expect her to throw a kick.



Do you guys have any stories?