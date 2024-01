Yeah. The big banks that received all the deposits from scared FRC customers who don’t trust this blatantly corrupt government, temporarily gave some back to FRC which in turned caused the stock to spike then drop off the cliff again. Zero was accomplished here.



The fact Yellen and team gets to (without logic and reason) pick and choose which banks they will save and randomly ignore the $250k cap is insane. That group literally told all non preferred local banks to fuck off and die and will scare everyone with real money in this country into pulling out and going with the giants.



Grow a brain and please never post in the stock thread.