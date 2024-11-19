Stipe's first message since the defeat

Fedorgasm
Never been a huge fan of the guy but he's a class act. It must be a hard pill to swallow when you not only lose the fight but also have to admit you can't do what you love anymore.
Source: https://bloodyelbow.com/2024/11/19/...eat-as-he-reveals-whether-hes-really-retired/Let me start this post by saying I am good. Been through a lot worse. I hope everybody enjoyed the show on Saturday. What an incredible way to go out! I started this journey fighting in local bowling alleys & ended it selling out Madison Square Garden. It truly doesn’t get better than that.
Sorry I didn’t get the W, but you can’t get em all. Sometimes, it’s not your night, that is the nature of the beast. You can’t plan a perfect ending in this sport, but I guess the perfect ending is to have been lucky enough to do it at all. You all have given me so much, and I hope I did you all proud—Croatia & Cleveland, Ohio, especially. I felt all of you with me at every battle.
(Cut out this part where he blabbers on about thanking his team and family)
To my opponents, thank you all. I learned something from every single one of you. It was an honor to go to war, brothers.