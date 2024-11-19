  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Stipe's first message since the defeat

Never been a huge fan of the guy but he's a class act. It must be a hard pill to swallow when you not only lose the fight but also have to admit you can't do what you love anymore.

Let me start this post by saying I am good. Been through a lot worse. I hope everybody enjoyed the show on Saturday. What an incredible way to go out! I started this journey fighting in local bowling alleys & ended it selling out Madison Square Garden. It truly doesn’t get better than that.

Sorry I didn’t get the W, but you can’t get em all. Sometimes, it’s not your night, that is the nature of the beast. You can’t plan a perfect ending in this sport, but I guess the perfect ending is to have been lucky enough to do it at all. You all have given me so much, and I hope I did you all proud—Croatia & Cleveland, Ohio, especially. I felt all of you with me at every battle.

To my opponents, thank you all. I learned something from every single one of you. It was an honor to go to war, brothers.
Source: https://bloodyelbow.com/2024/11/19/...eat-as-he-reveals-whether-hes-really-retired/
 
He was already retired before they dragged him out to feed Jones ego. At least he got one last payday out of it.
 
Good dude. Hope he got paid out
 
Stipe runs into burning buildings Jon Jones sets on fire.
 
1 loss doesn't diminish and define your entire legacy if you have the balls to step up and take on the biggest challenges

Perhaps others could learn from that lesson

Stipe still has the GOAT UFC HW record

For now....
 
Class act but should've retired years ago. Thanks for everything, Stipe, enjoy retirement you deserve it.
 
