Don't forget naturally smarter, cleaner, less drug-addicted, less wife-beaty, less drug-tester-assaulty, less criminal, more professional and more shredded than Jon Jones.Not shredded (yet), but naturally bigger, rougher, and tougher than Jon Jones.
Why don't you understand why Jones is being criticized?what's it matter all of Sherdog says he too old to even be fighting right... watch him win and the HW goat restart only to have him called a duck for retiring before fighting tom after his speech lol..
watch him win and the HW goat restart only to have him called a duck for retiring before fighting tom after his speech lol..
I mean, I do think it's got the potential to go a lot of ways and people aren't giving the possibility that Stipe is competitive or even still great.This won’t be as easy as people are making it out to be. Jon is coming off a bad injury, stipe is motivated knowing it’s his last ever fight and for his legacy which he cares about. It’s a competitive fight