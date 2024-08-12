Gladiator24 said: This won’t be as easy as people are making it out to be. Jon is coming off a bad injury, stipe is motivated knowing it’s his last ever fight and for his legacy which he cares about. It’s a competitive fight Click to expand...

I mean, I do think it's got the potential to go a lot of ways and people aren't giving the possibility that Stipe is competitive or even still great.The problem is, his time out means ANY way you can theorize he comes in can be a reasonable guess. He could look like he didn't miss a day and come in and really punch Jones around and people would goBut he could also come in and look like Dada 5000 and people wouldn't bat an eye in surprise at that either.The UFC could have booked Jones vs Brock too and we'd all have just as much of a clue as to who would win that, but we also wouldn't give a shit who did. It's just a waste of time