Media Stipe looking shredded and ready for WAR

IronGolem007 said:
Not shredded (yet), but naturally bigger, rougher, and tougher than Jon Jones.
Don't forget naturally smarter, cleaner, less drug-addicted, less wife-beaty, less drug-tester-assaulty, less criminal, more professional and more shredded than Jon Jones.
 
what's it matter all of Sherdog says he too old to even be fighting right... watch him win and the HW goat restart only to have him called a duck for retiring before fighting tom after his speech lol.. ;)
 
oscerthegrouch said:
what's it matter all of Sherdog says he too old to even be fighting right... watch him win and the HW goat restart only to have him called a duck for retiring before fighting tom after his speech lol.. ;)
Why don't you understand why Jones is being criticized?
 
This won’t be as easy as people are making it out to be. Jon is coming off a bad injury, stipe is motivated knowing it’s his last ever fight and for his legacy which he cares about. It’s a competitive fight
 
oscerthegrouch said:
watch him win and the HW goat restart only to have him called a duck for retiring before fighting tom after his speech lol.. ;)
He's going to rustle a lot of jimmies when he wins.
 
Gladiator24 said:
This won’t be as easy as people are making it out to be. Jon is coming off a bad injury, stipe is motivated knowing it’s his last ever fight and for his legacy which he cares about. It’s a competitive fight
I mean, I do think it's got the potential to go a lot of ways and people aren't giving the possibility that Stipe is competitive or even still great.

The problem is, his time out means ANY way you can theorize he comes in can be a reasonable guess. He could look like he didn't miss a day and come in and really punch Jones around and people would go
But he could also come in and look like Dada 5000 and people wouldn't bat an eye in surprise at that either.

The UFC could have booked Jones vs Brock too and we'd all have just as much of a clue as to who would win that, but we also wouldn't give a shit who did. It's just a waste of time
 
