Still Wakes The Deep

Has anyone checked this out? When I first saw the trailer it looked like your normal first person survival game and looked good. When I saw it was based in an oil rig at sea, I was pretty excited. Once I learned it was a horror and also based in Scotland (where I am), I was pretty hyped.



Apparently it's only about 6 hours long so it's a bit short but sometimes that isn't such a bad thing. I'm about 90 mins in and really enjoying it so far. The voice acting is really well done and it's also quite an unsettling game



Here is the trailer if anyone is interested



