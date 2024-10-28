Spoiler: Link Tommy Robinson jailed for 18 months for repeating libellous claim against refugee Thousands of Robinson’s supporters protested in central London on Saturday, but the right-wing figure missed the event

Yaxley-Lennon and guardFar-right activist Tommy Robinson has been jailed for 18 months for contempt of court after he admitted breaching an injunction preventing him from repeating libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee.The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was accused of 'thumbing his nose' at the court in front of millions of people by breaching the 2021 High Court order on multiple occasions, including airing a documentary at a rally in Trafalgar Square in July.Yaxley-LennonIn a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Johnson sentenced him to 18 months in prison for the 'flagrant' breaches of the court order.Robinson appeared wearing a grey suit and waistcoat at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday. He stood with his hands on the edge of the dock and looked up at dozens of supporters, shrugging his shoulders, as the judge handed down the sentence. He saluted the public gallery and pumped his chest as he left the dock.At the start of the hearing Robinson confirmed he had admitted to 10 breaches of the order.The court heard Robinson had been barred from repeating false allegations against a refugee called Jamal Hijazi.HijaziMr Hijazi successfully sued Robinson for libel after the then-schoolboy was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in October 2018.However, defamatory allegations against the schoolboy were repeated in six podcast and YouTube interviews undertaken by Robinson since February last year, including with Jordan Peterson.PetersonA 90-minute documentary called Silenced, which 'substantially repeats' the allegations, was also published or aired on four occasions, including on X – where it has been viewed by 44 million people – and to crowds at a rally in Trafalgar Square in July.At one point the film was reshared by controversial far-right influencer Andrew Tate to 2.2 million followers.TateProtestors outside courtMr Justice Johnson... said Robinson would serve half of the jail term in custody, and his sentence could be reduced to 14 months if he 'purges' his contempt, such as by removing the film from his X account. However Robinson shook his head and appeared to say 'Nah' from inside the dock.On Saturday thousands of his supporters gathered in central London for a protest, which the political activist missed after he was remanded.Demonstrators carried placards reading 'Two-tier Keir fuelled the riots', and chanted “We want Tommy out” as they headed from Victoria station to Parliament Square.Demonstrators