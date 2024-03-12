Seahawks Fan
Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Tuesday he would “maybe” consider running for president at some point in the future.
When asked in a new interview on CBS Mornings about the possibility of “Steph Curry for president,” Curry responded, “Maybe.”
CBS News’s Jericka Duncan pressed, “You have an interest in politics?”
“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it,” Curry said.
