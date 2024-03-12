Social Steph Curry a ‘maybe’ on future presidential bid

Warriors star Stephen Curry said on Tuesday he would “maybe” consider running for president at some point in the future.

When asked in a new interview on CBS Mornings about the possibility of “Steph Curry for president,” Curry responded, “Maybe.”


CBS News’s Jericka Duncan pressed, “You have an interest in politics?”

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good in the way that I can, so if that’s the way to do it,” Curry said.

Dude could probably get a primo tee time at Hilton Head; doesn't really need to go through the rigmarole of a presidential bid.
 
Make the Rock vp.
 
Wait, he thinks he could be President because he's a good person?

You're already disqualified, dipshit.
 
