If you're going to get a PC handheld, I really recommend something with Steam OS in it. My Deck is one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. Get an Oled if you buy a Steam Deck.



Lenovo is adding Steam OS into a new handheld called Legion Go S. It has marginally better performance than the Oled Deck where it counts, at 15 watts, if you're someone who will play it unplugged.



The ROG Ally X is supposed to get access to Steam OS as well. This even beefier, but less impressive at low wattage.



Ive played with the ROG Ally for a bit and didn't like using windows, but they've made a lot of updates since then, so who knows now. Valve constantly makes improvements to their OS. It's a true console experience with some caveats.



There's a software workaround for windows handhelds called bazzite that let's you install Steam OS. I havemt used it personally, but i hear its awesome. Apparently you can dual boot, so that could be a solution to the below Deck issues.



One of the negatives of Steam OS currently is being locked out of certain games due to anti cheat software. You also can't use Epic, gamepass of GOG natively. There are workarounds but I'd always rather it be supported natively.



There are pros and cons for windows and Steam OS handhelds, so be sure to do a lot of research. Ill gladly help if I can too. Lots of good peeps on this site have helped me endlessly, happy to pay it forward.



btw, I still have the LCD version and it still works near flawlessly. The oled model is superior in every way though, but the small upgrades don't justify the costs for me, but I want it it lol.