Steam Power is the aesthetic pinnacle of Mechanical Propulsion

Belle-Gallery-Image-New-2017-4.jpg


eastlancsrailway-events-flying-scotsman-1440.jpg

The Flying Scotsman

299824385_1204688113717587_5760413708172582180_n-1024x768.jpg


3.jpg

'Steam donkey' - this one was used for logging





They look great and the sound and smell! ❤️

They're also simple to maintain and fuel.

There's an urban legend that when British Rail converted from steam to diesel, they fiddled the paperwork and took a significant number of steam locomotives and hid them in a secret underground base in Wales. If there's a nuclear war, they'll still work. I'm not a steam expert, but I think you can burn wood in steam engines that are designed for coal, you just obviously get less power for more work.
 
Yeah they are cool. That ship engine vid is nice

Where I live there is a historic train route that still operates with it's original steam engine train for touristic reasons but people can still use as a normal mean of transportation. I have done the trip a few times and it's quite fun and it's a beautiful train on a gorgeous route
 
Absolutely agree, TS. 100%.

I really like Victorian architecture too.
 
1*HXY2VFCYJBMj0zF4hGh7Sg.jpeg
 
Pretty much, considering everything up to nuclear reactors have been used to create steam to power something.......
 
