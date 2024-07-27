Started training boxing

Some may know I started last year but I stopped after a few weeks for multiple reasons (unrelated to boxing). Been back at it now for around 3 weeks. Liking the training but looking for some advice. Do you recommend I do something outside of the training, roadwork for example? Should I be practicing what I learn in the gym everyday outside of the gym?



First a rundown on the gym, small gym, 1 ring (ropes around the rubber flooring and smaller than an official ring I think), a few heavy bags, an exercise bike thing and some other machine, 1 wrecking ball bag, sparring gear, timer, jump ropes, light dumbbells, cable bench and that's about it. The trainers are constantly giving me pointers on my form which I really like. Might not be the best gym but I like the feedback.



Any tips for sparring? Rn the sparring is just super light sparring with the trainers, eventually I'll likely be sparring other gym goers that might try to ko me lol. "10 points if you ko the foreigner!!!" One thing I'd like to know is how to throw body shots without being open.. Should I just never throw body punches when at distance? I know you can throw a body jab and lean to the right but aside from that I have no idea how to go about attacking the body. I do land body shots but ik he's not even trying. I think the only time I land any shots in general that they aren't letting me land is when I use feints.. fakes.. w.e it is lol.



2 young guys, teenagers probably, were sparring and it was just 0 technique swinging xD. Was fun to watch tho, ig the one dudes tooth got knocked loose but it's a fake apparently.



So yeah any tips for a newbie would be greatly appreciated. I have one of those Lomachenko ball on a headband things, any drills I could do with that? I bought that because there isn't any slip bags or anything in the gym.