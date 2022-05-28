Multiplatform STAR WARS: JEDI SURVIVOR - Official Reveal Trailer - Delayed To April 28, 2023

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor - coming in 2023. Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.
Quite pleased to see this announced as i enjoyed Fallen Order. What sort of improvements/changes/features would people like to see over the first game?
 
I loved the first game. Unchharted/Sekiro-lite with great graphics and fun characters. Hoping for a better story, and more diverse level design.

One thing that kinda annoyed me is when I beat a main story boss, they never died but ran away. Stop the PG nonsense, lemme fuckin kill em.
 
Super excited this is getting a sequel. Feels like a pretty divisive game in general but I really enjoyed it. Cranking up the difficulty to really forced me to learn the combat system and found it surprisingly fun and rewarding.

Really liked exploring the different planets and the Inquisitors were awesome.

Give me all the ponchos, I’m ready.
 
Man the ending of this game was cool as shit too.

I really enjoyed the first one.

My only complaint was that it was technically kind of shitty at launch.

Framerate issues, stuttering and more.

Hope the sequel has less issues at launch.
 
I liked the first one and even though the wokeness was strong with this one, there was enough to enjoy.

Leveling up didnt feel really spectacular. I remember plenty of times leveling up just to get some new upgrades that were never used.

And enough of the gimmick of earning skins as rewards...
 
  • Better customization options or drop them completely. Fallen Order had outfits that looked like someone used MS Paint.
  • Improve the map, it's an eyesore.
  • Make the combat more than just Sekiro for babies.
 
Timing seems like Cal is going to show up in Kenobi.
 
I'm really annoyed by any political agenda in games or movies especially this woke crap but was it woke? I just recall Kofi saying stay woke or something like that.

Anyhow if games go down that road then they'll see the $ disappear too. Better not clown around
 
I thought there was a Fallen Order 2 coming out in a few months.
 
I just want better customization. The rest can stay the same.
 
I enjoyed the game. It was a fun adventure and I’m definitely happy its getting a second installment.

My wishes would be to have more of a focus on saber combat. The game had several different bosses but lacked in the way of any meaningful saber fights. Jedi powers, while cool, should always take a back seat to lightsaber duals. It’s the duals that should be the priority and the powers are supplemental. I think we only fought 3 inquisitors the whole game. Kind of weak and confused me as I’ve always considered dualing as a center piece between Jedi and Sith. That said, they need to fine tune their swordplay. Not everything can be Sekiro but even on hard difficulty I found it clunky.

I agree with the customization. It needs more. The first game was so barebones I stopped playing with it after a while.

The dual sense should be a huge play here. This is a game that it’s almost design for. Sekiro + Control? Count me in. I also wouldn’t mind a Nioh light loot system. Could be a fun way to improve customization.
 
Liking a lot of above from the crew but biggest want from me would be a strong step-up in level and map design. Navigating some if not all planets, especially Dathomir and Kashyyyk, felt bad upon revisit when realising how shallowly they run. I don't expect Miyazakian output here but the Respawn team on this couldn't manage a single a-ha shortcut moment or even helpful backtrack, like on Zeffo where I remember thinking myself stuck for an entire session after returning and getting ice-caved to Bolivia.

Loved the game despite all that, BTW. Deeper, weightier combat alone would have elevated it into a higher stratosphere, to be honest.
 
Mando and absolutely killer from the FO OST:

 
I thought the first game was good, but needed tightening up in a lot of areas. Maps were a bit of a mess, combat was kind of floaty and unsatisfying, big puzzle sections were a chore and not all that clever, the "Dark Souls" save mechanic where enemies re-spawn didn't make much sense, the platforming was hit and miss, as were the "cinematic" on rails sequences...

It was like a 7 across the board, but with some minor tweaks in all those areas, it could be something great. Hopefully they've learned a bit, and knock it out of the park with this one. Being a "Star Wars" game, I'm not getting my hopes up, though. "The Force Unleashed" was very similar in it's surprising competency that just needed a few tweaks to bring it home, and then the sequel just shit the bed.
 
I hated the mini map/map. Pretty much loved the rest. Its not the most replayable for me as much as i want it to be.
 
Just revisited Fallen Order after having played Elden Ring the past few months.

This game does not stack up well, especially coming from a gaming PC to PS4. It felt almost unplayable in it's slowness, clunkiness, framerate and visuals.
 
I hope the combat is just a little bit faster; JFO was really fun and interesting from the point of view of a Star Wars fan. The combat however, could be improved and made more challenging.
 
