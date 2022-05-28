Lovestorm
@Lovestorm
Got something for the OP.
@Strychnine Update the Thread Title?
Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey in STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor - coming in 2023. Picking up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.
Quite pleased to see this announced as i enjoyed Fallen Order. What sort of improvements/changes/features would people like to see over the first game?
