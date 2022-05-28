I enjoyed the game. It was a fun adventure and I’m definitely happy its getting a second installment.



My wishes would be to have more of a focus on saber combat. The game had several different bosses but lacked in the way of any meaningful saber fights. Jedi powers, while cool, should always take a back seat to lightsaber duals. It’s the duals that should be the priority and the powers are supplemental. I think we only fought 3 inquisitors the whole game. Kind of weak and confused me as I’ve always considered dualing as a center piece between Jedi and Sith. That said, they need to fine tune their swordplay. Not everything can be Sekiro but even on hard difficulty I found it clunky.



I agree with the customization. It needs more. The first game was so barebones I stopped playing with it after a while.



The dual sense should be a huge play here. This is a game that it’s almost design for. Sekiro + Control? Count me in. I also wouldn’t mind a Nioh light loot system. Could be a fun way to improve customization.