If you are great in Rajadmern, you can only become a Namsaknoi.
If you are great in One or abroad, you can become a Buakaw or a Saenchai.

Having 300 fights and still being broke is what happen when you fight only in Thailand.
Legacy and glory are great, but becoming an international star is key in order to make decent money.
 
Does Saenchai make a lot of money from his crushing of cans abroad? From what I've heard elite stadium guys make about 120K baht per fight. Guys in ONE will make more than double this if they can win the crazy bonus, but you also have to remember ONE is notorious for keeping guys inactive while stadium guys can fight once a month.
 
Does Saenchai make a lot of money from his crushing of cans abroad? From what I've heard elite stadium guys make about 120K baht per fight. Guys in ONE will make more than double this if they can win the crazy bonus, but you also have to remember ONE is notorious for keeping guys inactive while stadium guys can fight once a month.
thats the bizarre paradox on getting a One contract where they go down to maybe 3x per year?

if they get a good run on Friday Fights they can do 6/7 in a year and rack up 3/4 10,000 bonuses, I am sure the likes of Songchainoi or Suriyanlek must have done better from a year in OFF than either a lot of stadium champs or the less active One contracted fighters if they didn't get bonuses on their rare One main event appearances

Kongthoranee and Nakrob have both been virtually hidden from me since they got contracts FFS, one fight each in how long, now? whereas they were out every 6-8 weeks on OFF.
 
