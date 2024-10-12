WillyWarminski
Does Saenchai make a lot of money from his crushing of cans abroad? From what I've heard elite stadium guys make about 120K baht per fight. Guys in ONE will make more than double this if they can win the crazy bonus, but you also have to remember ONE is notorious for keeping guys inactive while stadium guys can fight once a month.If you are great in Rajadmern, you can only become a Namsaknoi.
If you are great in One or abroad, you can become a Buakaw or a Saenchai.
Having 300 fights and still being broke is what happen when you fight only in Thailand.
Legacy and glory are great, but becoming an international star is key in order to make decent money.
