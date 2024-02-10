Squeeze appreciation thread

I've been listening to their early releases quite a bit lately & they are, IMO one of the truly great underrated bands of the late 70's/early 80's. Their singles especially, collected on 'Squeeze Singles; 45's & Under', are damn near flawless. For whatever reason they don't get near the recognition they deserve, especially in North America.

Any other Squeeze fans out there? Favorite tracks (singles, b-sides, deep cuts)?

Not familiar with Squeeze? Here's the entire '45's & Under' collection for your perusal.

 
I listened to their east side story album and didn't like it, is any of their other output likely to change my mind if that one isn't for me?
 
I listened to their east side story album and didn't like it, is any of their other output likely to change my mind if that one isn't for me?
'Tempted' & 'Labelled With Love', on the record I linked, are the singles associated East Side Story. ESS has more of a soul feel to it than their previous work.

Their early records & singles are more New Wave/Pop/Power Pop. The main songwriters in the band, Glenn Tillbrook & Chris Difford, are very dedicated to the "craft" of songwriting (sometimes at the expense of spontaneity, IMO).

Maybe try giving a few of the earlier singles on "45's & Under" a listen.

Take Me I'm Yours
Goodbye Girl
Up The Junction
Pulling Mussels from a Shell
Annie Get Your Gun (non-album single released after ESS)
 
Definitely a fan. During the covid lockdowns, Glenn Tillbrook and his family would post songs they covered while in quarantine. It really became something to look forward too.



 
I respect their songwriting immensely, although I haven’t deep dived into their albums. A couple of my favourites -


And the aforementioned Pulling Mussels From The Shell
 
