Squeeze appreciation thread

I've been listening to their early releases quite a bit lately & they are, IMO one of the truly great underrated bands of the late 70's/early 80's. Their singles especially, collected on 'Squeeze Singles; 45's & Under', are damn near flawless. For whatever reason they don't get near the recognition they deserve, especially in North America.
Any other Squeeze fans out there? Favorite tracks (singles, b-sides, deep cuts)?
Not familiar with Squeeze? Here's the entire '45's & Under' collection for your perusal.
