Square Enix WTF???

Anyone seen anything about this mess?


Banning and taking legal action against people for critiquing or asking for change in their games? What the hell?
 
What is this world coming to when you can get held accountable for your actions when you harass people. How dare Square Enix protect their employees. At this point, Square Enix is basically forcing people to be racist, toxic pieces of shit. And those death threats that have been directed towards their employees, totally Square Enix's fault.

Don't be a piece of shit, and you don't have to worry about getting in trouble.

Group Customer Harassment Policy​

Should Square Enix determine that an individual has engaged in an action against one of our employees or partners that exceeds socially acceptable behavior or is harmful, we reserve our right to cease providing support services or to refrain from providing our group's products and services.
Where such action is egregious or with malicious intent, Square Enix reserves its right to protect its employees and partners and to take legal action or criminal proceedings upon consulting the police and/or lawyers. Actions which Square Enix considers customer harassment or to exceed socially acceptable behavior or is harmful include, but are not limited to, the following examples:

Harassment:​

Act of violence, violent behavior
Abusive language, intimidation, coercion, duress, excessive pursuit or reprimand
Defamation/slander, denial of personality, personal attack (including email, contact in contact form, comment or post on the internet), advance notice of wrongdoing, advance notice of obstruction of business
Persistent inquiries, repeated visits
Trespassing by visiting or staying in an office or related facility without permission
Unlawful restraint including via telephone calls and online inquiries
Discriminatory speech and conduct regarding race, ethnicity, religion, family origin, occupation, etc.
Infringement of privacy by taking pictures or making video recordings without consent
Sexual harassment, stalking, repeated stalking behavior

Undue demand:​

Unreasonable changes or exchange of product or request for monetary compensation
Unreasonable response or request for an apology (including face-to-face response or request for an apology specifying the position of our employee or partners)
Excessive requests for the provision of products and services exceeding socially accepted norms
Unreasonable and excessive demands for punishment of our employees

When you look at shit like:
- Excessive requests for the provision of products and services exceeding socially accepted norms
- Persistent inquiries, repeated visits
- Infringement of privacy by taking pictures or making video recordings without consent
- Discriminatory speech and conduct regarding race, ethnicity, religion, family origin, occupation, etc.

There is also a HUGE grey area around what different people find "offensive".

Until there is a whole load of additional clarification around this shit, I certainly won't be buying any more of their games.
 
Ok

Don’t keep asking for shit
Don’t spam requests
Don’t film or take pictures of people without their consent
Don’t be a piece of shit

That seems like a pretty easy list to follow.
 
