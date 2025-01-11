Square Enix WTF???

Group Customer Harassment Policy​

What is this world coming to when you can get held accountable for your actions when you harass people. How dare Square Enix protect their employees. At this point, Square Enix is basically forcing people to be racist, toxic pieces of shit. And those death threats that have been directed towards their employees, totally Square Enix's fault.Don't be a piece of shit, and you don't have to worry about getting in trouble.Should Square Enix determine that an individual has engaged in an action against one of our employees or partners that exceeds socially acceptable behavior or is harmful, we reserve our right to cease providing support services or to refrain from providing our group's products and services.Where such action is egregious or with malicious intent, Square Enix reserves its right to protect its employees and partners and to take legal action or criminal proceedings upon consulting the police and/or lawyers. Actions which Square Enix considers customer harassment or to exceed socially acceptable behavior or is harmful include, but are not limited to, the following examples:Act of violence, violent behaviorAbusive language, intimidation, coercion, duress, excessive pursuit or reprimandDefamation/slander, denial of personality, personal attack (including email, contact in contact form, comment or post on the internet), advance notice of wrongdoing, advance notice of obstruction of businessPersistent inquiries, repeated visitsTrespassing by visiting or staying in an office or related facility without permissionUnlawful restraint including via telephone calls and online inquiriesDiscriminatory speech and conduct regarding race, ethnicity, religion, family origin, occupation, etc.Infringement of privacy by taking pictures or making video recordings without consentSexual harassment, stalking, repeated stalking behaviorUnreasonable changes or exchange of product or request for monetary compensationUnreasonable response or request for an apology (including face-to-face response or request for an apology specifying the position of our employee or partners)Excessive requests for the provision of products and services exceeding socially accepted normsUnreasonable and excessive demands for punishment of our employees