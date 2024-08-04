Sport vs Market - Which has more pure outcomes ?

Many former major league players have claimed big games have pre-decided outcomes or manufactured ones (such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Dwight Smith, Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala), whether it is by scripting, refs, or turning the lights out for a while and doing weird stuff in the middle of the game etc.



In markets we can point to JayPee Morgz who was fined 920m for precious metals market manipulation, or the 1980s Hunt bros silver corner attempt, the juice, and so on and so forth.



So in your opinion which is more "real" or has the more organic outcome dependency (is human manipulation of market outcomes "inorganic" ? - bonus meta question) ?





Please share your thoughts and feelings on this topic, supporting evidence or logical analysis encouraged.