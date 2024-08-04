Sport vs Market - Which has more pure outcomes ?

THEfightsAREfixed

THEfightsAREfixed

we can do it
@Silver
Joined
Jun 9, 2018
Messages
12,827
Reaction score
11,129
Many former major league players have claimed big games have pre-decided outcomes or manufactured ones (such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Dwight Smith, Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala), whether it is by scripting, refs, or turning the lights out for a while and doing weird stuff in the middle of the game etc.

In markets we can point to JayPee Morgz who was fined 920m for precious metals market manipulation, or the 1980s Hunt bros silver corner attempt, the juice, and so on and so forth.

So in your opinion which is more "real" or has the more organic outcome dependency (is human manipulation of market outcomes "inorganic" ? - bonus meta question) ?


<3

Please share your thoughts and feelings on this topic, supporting evidence or logical analysis encouraged.
 
The 2002 NBA Western Conference Finals were rigged and that is a certified undeniable 100% proven in court scientific fact
 
THEfightsAREfixed said:
Many former major league players have claimed big games have pre-decided outcomes or manufactured ones (such as Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Dwight Smith, Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala), whether it is by scripting, refs, or turning the lights out for a while and doing weird stuff in the middle of the game etc.

In markets we can point to JayPee Morgz who was fined 920m for precious metals market manipulation, or the 1980s Hunt bros silver corner attempt, the juice, and so on and so forth.

So in your opinion which is more "real" or has the more organic outcome dependency (is human manipulation of market outcomes "inorganic" ? - bonus meta question) ?


<3

Please share your thoughts and feelings on this topic, supporting evidence or logical analysis encouraged.
Click to expand...
Markets, talking about the US or globally?
 
Sports most of the time, but sports is a specific type of market. They aren't mutually exclusive like the question implies.

The lower barrier to entry for most sports alone is a huge difference from stock markets or non-sport white collar professions.
 
So what are you need money to get in sports?

Hockey, golfing, polo...

Tennis maybe?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,348
Messages
55,975,920
Members
175,019
Latest member
inflential

Share this page

Back
Top