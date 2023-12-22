News *SPOILERS* Nong-O / Carillo

I don't suppose that Nong-O is a fan of British Muay Thai right now...

Nong is 37 and prior to 2023, hadn't been fnished for 13 years. As of today, he's had two brutal K.Os eight months apart.
I'm never one to say that a Nak Muay should retire, given that fighters in their 100s of bouts (of experience) always have that ability and knowledge to continue unscathed. But, seeing him flatlined twice and with a style like his, it seems inevitable that his future losses will be at the risk of severe trauma.
 
Also. Can Haggerty and Carillo match up?

Both have severe momentum in Muay Thai with the shared opponent.
Both peaking but may not even have reached their final form!!

It would be nice to have a couple of UK names flying the flag in Thailand.
 
Plenty of really skilled young fighters getting brutalized as well.

Most of the guys fighting at 145 would be fighting at 140 if ONE had the weight class, so its prolly just a matter of time before Carillo becomes champ.
 
At the staredown I knew Nong-O would have a rough time as he was completely outsized at the staredown nevermind Nicco having another day or so to rehydrate. He looked 2 weight classes above Nong-O.

Christ Nicco looked bigger than Superbon or Tawanchi - his frame is easily the same as Eirsel
 
Yeah. The frame size was ridiculous and whilst Thais often give away size, this was a great example of disparity. Never the less! They agreed to fight and Carillo did the job.
 
To be honest nearly all the thai's were fighting above their best weights.
Kulabdam's best weight is between 138 and 142. He fought at 145.
Saeksan's best weight is 135. His fight was at 140.
Petjeeja was fighting a few pounds above her best weight.
Not sure what weight the prajanchai fight was at but he looked a good bit smaller than lasiri.
Nong-o's best weight is close to 135 and he was fighting a guy who is very big for the 145 limit. All that said fair play to Nico. He seems like a nice, respectful guy.
 
At the staredown I knew Nong-O would have a rough time as he was completely outsized at the staredown nevermind Nicco having another day or so to rehydrate. He looked 2 weight classes above Nong-O.

Christ Nicco looked bigger than Superbon or Tawanchi - his frame is easily the same as Eirsel
I thought the same thing. Nico didn't just look taller, he looked way bigger in every aspect. Nong-O maybe has thicker legs but Nico isn't a stick legged guy. I mentioned in the PBP thread but I've met Nong-O before and he did not seem much bigger than me at all and I weigh around 135. I can't imagine Nong-O weighs anymore than 150lbs, maybe out of camp and eating whatever maybe 155lbs at the most but I doubt he really needs to do much to get to 145.

If Nico makes the weight then fair play to him, I don't have anything against him for making that weight. I'm more hoping that if Nong-O does continue to fight that he consider 135lbs. Maybe at this age 135lbs would be hard with how ONE does their weight cuts but if he can safely make that weight then I feel it's in his best interest. Haggerty looked much bigger than Nong-O too and he used to make that cut to 135lbs. I'm not really sure what's going on with ONE's weight cutting idk if some fighters just don't feel like cutting at all or if some fighters are doing some weight cutting method that isn't widely well-known or what but it's weird sometimes.
 
I thought the same thing. Nico didn't just look taller, he looked way bigger in every aspect. Nong-O maybe has thicker legs but Nico isn't a stick legged guy. I mentioned in the PBP thread but I've met Nong-O before and he did not seem much bigger than me at all and I weigh around 135. I can't imagine Nong-O weighs anymore than 150lbs, maybe out of camp and eating whatever maybe 155lbs at the most but I doubt he really needs to do much to get to 145.

If Nico makes the weight then fair play to him, I don't have anything against him for making that weight. I'm more hoping that if Nong-O does continue to fight that he consider 135lbs. Maybe at this age 135lbs would be hard with how ONE does their weight cuts but if he can safely make that weight then I feel it's in his best interest. Haggerty looked much bigger than Nong-O too and he used to make that cut to 135lbs. I'm not really sure what's going on with ONE's weight cutting idk if some fighters just don't feel like cutting at all or if some fighters are doing some weight cutting method that isn't widely well-known or what but it's weird sometimes.
I think some maybe taking some type of diuretic that cuts the water from the muscle. Then just drink some water or electrolite drink to pass the piss test.
 
His ability to absorb a punch will only get worse. Haggerty couldn't hurt a smaller Rodtang but then has no problem knocking out a bigger Nong O. Didn't think anyone in ONE was gonna beat Nong then that happened.
 
