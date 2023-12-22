samuelsoncast
I don't suppose that Nong-O is a fan of British Muay Thai right now...
Nong is 37 and prior to 2023, hadn't been fnished for 13 years. As of today, he's had two brutal K.Os eight months apart.
I'm never one to say that a Nak Muay should retire, given that fighters in their 100s of bouts (of experience) always have that ability and knowledge to continue unscathed. But, seeing him flatlined twice and with a style like his, it seems inevitable that his future losses will be at the risk of severe trauma.
