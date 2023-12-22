I thought the same thing. Nico didn't just look taller, he looked way bigger in every aspect. Nong-O maybe has thicker legs but Nico isn't a stick legged guy. I mentioned in the PBP thread but I've met Nong-O before and he did not seem much bigger than me at all and I weigh around 135. I can't imagine Nong-O weighs anymore than 150lbs, maybe out of camp and eating whatever maybe 155lbs at the most but I doubt he really needs to do much to get to 145.



If Nico makes the weight then fair play to him, I don't have anything against him for making that weight. I'm more hoping that if Nong-O does continue to fight that he consider 135lbs. Maybe at this age 135lbs would be hard with how ONE does their weight cuts but if he can safely make that weight then I feel it's in his best interest. Haggerty looked much bigger than Nong-O too and he used to make that cut to 135lbs. I'm not really sure what's going on with ONE's weight cutting idk if some fighters just don't feel like cutting at all or if some fighters are doing some weight cutting method that isn't widely well-known or what but it's weird sometimes.