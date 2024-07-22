Speaking my musical future plans into existence.

This will be a "dear diary" type of post, feel free to burn and roast me as you see fit.



I have been practicing the art of speaking my plans into existence, specifically stating my plans publicly to create accountability for me to be bound to hold up my word. I did this in Mayberry with my shoulder replacement surgery 6 month update thread and stating my plans to get my body back to a relatively jacked muscular state like I was in prior to my most recent shoulder injury, so here goes...



I am going to pursue a solo cover band project, doing a mix of Grateful Dead, some Phish and probably a decent amount of the covers from my last band, as I already know all that material and have charts, lyrics & arrangements done already.



This will be my first time as "front man" which is something I am excited about. I plan on doing so with ukulele and vocals, ukulele being a new instrument to me but I am picking it up very quickly. I have been playing every day since the beginning of July and I have got around 30 songs which I can sing and play at this point, so far it seems like any song that I know on keys I can transfer to ukulele pretty quickly, many I can read it right off the chart and play in real time, especially as i now understand multiple barre chord shapes for major and minor triads.



So that's the plan. I hope to be gigging by winter.

I have several venues which I should be able to book gigs at, as know me from my last band where i handled most of the bookings.



After 20 years of gigging as a keyboard player and generally music director, trying to keep 4-8 other musicians and singers on the same page and splitting the check a bunch of different ways, I look forward to the challenge of a new instrument and of stepping out from behind the keys and taking center stage. I think I am ready. I need to train my voice to have the endurance to sing all night, but I have a lot of musician friends whom I can invite to shows for guest spots which will function as a vocal break as well as help with promotion (which traditionally has not been my strong suit).









I have already started creating youtube playlists to sing along/ play along with, and I sometimes put them in as background music for my workouts to give me more repetitions of hearing the songs to help memorize the lyrics and arrangements.



____________________________________________________



I need to figure out

A) a gameplan for how to deal with guitar solos.

B) gameplan for songs which are too high for my register



Options:



Harmonica. But I hate playing harmonica with the rack holder thing. I would need to have something to hold the harmonica up to a mic, probably on a gooseneck stand. I have seen something on Ebay which is a leather pouch which olds the harmonica directly to the microphone. I'll have to work on playing the guitar solos correctly which playing uke, but i think that is within my reach.





Loop pedal:

I have never used one before and have some concerns about getting clean timing on the loop, but i already see how I could capture the strumming of the verse and chorus prior to the solo while I am singing, then let the loop play while I play the solo on ukulele. This is probably the ideal way to do it but it is expensive and requires me to master the loop pedal.



I guess theoretically I could also use the loop pedal to add harmonies to choruses that repeat, so that could be cool.



As i type this out I am realizing, this is the way to go, i just need to save up the money and put in the work of learning to operate the loop device.



Backing track- I really don't want to deal with that. I do know my way around pro tools and logic but I think this would just be too much of a pain in the ass.



Kazoo: so I could just sing the melody of the guitar solo into a mounted kazoo. I'm thinking maybe I run the kazoo thru a few pedals, maybe distortion, slap delay or reverb, possibly chorus. This I think would be the easiest solution.



Skip the solo. I see a lot of singer/rhythm guitarists do this. I'll call this a last resort. Or maybe a temporary bandaid as I build up the skills and gear to execute the solos effectively.



Keyboard. This would be the easiest in terms of practice because keys are my primary instrument, but I kind of don't want to have to drag big ass keyboards out for a solo show... though I guess then I'd have the option of using piano for accompaniment on some songs. And I guess this would give me some useful options in terms of sonic textures.

________



B) (vocal register)



I am thinking I will keep a 2nd uke on hand tuned down a whole step for songs which are a little too high for my natural baritone vocal range.

- this goes against a core principle of mine of NEVER switching keys from the original because I could always play the bass lines on keys so it didn't matter if a song was in Eb or D, keyboards have all the notes, this avoided issues for situations like a fill in musician, or having people practice a song in the oringal key with the record and then have to either detune (yuck) bring a 2nd guitar, etc... in a BAND that type of shit is annoying, solo all of the sudden these things are no big deal.







and in some cases i think i will just sing it down an octave. Particularly if i do any songs sung by female artists or 1980s male singers who are entirely out of the stratosphere of my annoyingly low vocal range.

_____________________________________





Oh yeah... and I want to finish the original funk album I started.











_________________







Anyway, I just wanted to put this out there and have it be a tool to hold myself accountable to.and follow thru with my plan.