This one is interesting. one sovereign citizen calls police on another. Cops try every use of force available-hands, baton, taser, pepper spray, bean bags, and finally, lethal force. Guy is a sovereign citizen and announces he is not involved in commerce. Well, police are about to sell him a shitload of force at discount rates. He is a large man and going hands on does not work.



My problem is that the use of force is all for a bullshit warrant and some minor issues. In the end, the use of force is justified. But I keep going back to the trespassing warrant and whether using any force is worth it. At most, they have several obstructing charges, but I would feel pretty shitty if I had to shoot someone over misdemeanors. Again at the end, he charges an officer that has his handgun out and that is lethal force. He had several minutes an ample warnings to give up and he refused. Crazy video.





