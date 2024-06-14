For decades, the African National Congress (ANC) ruled alone in South Africa. Now it must rule alongside the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) to survive.The ANC is more left leaning while the DA is a centralist and favors free markets. But this partner makes more sense than partnering with the third and forth largest parties, which are are even more to the left and advocate nationalization of mining and other industries.Will this be a second chance for the ANC to reform and clean house? Will the DA use this opportunity to broaden its appeal.