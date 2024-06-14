  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

ANC joins with DA on government of national unity.

For decades, the African National Congress (ANC) ruled alone in South Africa. Now it must rule alongside the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) to survive.

The ANC is more left leaning while the DA is a centralist and favors free markets. But this partner makes more sense than partnering with the third and forth largest parties, which are are even more to the left and advocate nationalization of mining and other industries.

Will this be a second chance for the ANC to reform and clean house? Will the DA use this opportunity to broaden its appeal.
 
Any reigning political party needs an effective opposition. No matter what your initial idealistic values, rot will inevitably set in when you've been in power unchallenged for 30 years.
 
