Soon a year and a half since Islam fought a legit LW.

Seriously.

It might be 1 year and 8 months in between winning the title and defending it for the fist time against a legit LW.

He literally has no real reign so far.

How in the world is he considered P4P based on this?
 
Those "legit" LWs need to stop ducking Islam
 
To be fair he was scheduled to rematch Charles, before Charles split his eyebrow leading up to the fight
 
