Soon a year and a half since Islam fought a legit LW.

Asahi
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2012
- Messages
- 1,915
- Reaction score
- 529
Seriously.
It might be 1 year and 8 months in between winning the title and defending it for the fist time against a legit LW.
He literally has no real reign so far.
How in the world is he considered P4P based on this?
It might be 1 year and 8 months in between winning the title and defending it for the fist time against a legit LW.
He literally has no real reign so far.
How in the world is he considered P4P based on this?