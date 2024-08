When it came down to heart, grit, will.... Izzy was never beating a man like Dricus. His ONLY shot was landing a perfect counter KO.



Fighters like BJ, Vitor, Cowboy, Izzy who grew up wealthy and privileged just dont have that DOG in them. They are quitters. They can't fight out of adversity and deal with struggles. That's why Izzy CRIED and turned karen when Dricus brought up servants because the thing with rich brats like them they HATE themselves and their privleged lifestyles.



Only time Izzy fought out of adversity was against a bloated WW in Kelvin. And Kelvin is 7-8-1 @ MW a losing record so that hardly means much showing heart against a bloated WW with a losing record in your division.



Izzy was never MAN enough to beat Dricus and they BOTH KNEW this. BJ had a legendary chin but that spoiled brat mentality was there for adversity. Izzy has a great chin naturally but never reacted well to getting punched in the face

When Yoel clocked him with that counter round 1 he ran and leg kicked not doing shit the rest of the fight. It was always there.