Sometimes Google TV really screws up

36CFIST
I really like Andrew Garfield so did a search for him on my TV for a Friday afternoon movie...one came up with him in a thriller I'd never heard of called Back Roads, and it had Juliette Lewis and Robert Patrick in which was a bonus.

One of the most depressing and dark movies I've ever seen...and Andrew Garfield was nowhere to be seen! He literally wasn't in it for a second.

Before anyone asks, searching for actors on TV and it coming up with stuff to watch has always paid off since I subscribed over a year ago so this was a one off or I would have IMDBd it.
 
That's what I do sometimes and that's how I ended up watching The Notebook 📓
 
Did you watch Under the Banner of Heavan on Hulu when it came out? He's in that show and did a really good job.

 
It was really good. I have a massive fascination with FLDS, every new documentary that comes out I'm all over it.

Might give it another watch this week actually.
 
I liked him in silence
 
