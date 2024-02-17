Something i've noticed from ONE Championship fights

Nai Khanom Tom
Is it just me or does it seems like the technical nuances of a Muay Thai in ONE. Most fights end up in a punch KO, because they want to fight for the life-changing bonus which I understand. But damn it I'm starting to become really bored of watching ONE now. Look at their Instagram page and see how many 'highlight reel' KOs are from punches
What do you think guys? Is it just me? I know ONE is 'entertainment Muay Thai' but I'm not really entertained.
