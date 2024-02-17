Something i've noticed from ONE Championship fights

Is it just me or does it seems like the technical nuances of a Muay Thai in ONE. Most fights end up in a punch KO, because they want to fight for the life-changing bonus which I understand. But damn it I'm starting to become really bored of watching ONE now. Look at their Instagram page and see how many 'highlight reel' KOs are from punches

What do you think guys? Is it just me? I know ONE is 'entertainment Muay Thai' but I'm not really entertained.
 
Yeah, that has always been my gripe with entertainment Muay Thai. Even before ONE, when small glove Muay Thai was mostly just MX Muay Xtreme, Muay Hardcore, and Thai Fight -- I just didn't get the appeal and couldn't see it taking off. It's like if you ate your favorite food for dinner every night. At first it's cool, but after a while the nuance is gone and it's just a slog. The infrequency is a part of why those big moments are actually big. There's no "highlight" if every fight is trying to emulate Zambidis vs Chahid
 
Latest posts

