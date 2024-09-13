Someone in Texas won a lotto jackpot worth $800 million on Tuesday

Mega Millions player wins $800 million jackpot with ticket bought at Texas gas station The winning numbers for the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot were white balls 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66, and the gold Mega Ball 6.

The lucky soul will have the Texan privilege of both choosing whether or not to remaining anonymous and also of not paying any state taxes.They also have the option to change their mind on their payment method, after doing some research I finally confirmed that the initial selection between “lump sum” and “annuity payments” isn’t binding.So if they do the right thing and choose annuity they will avoid forfeiting about half of the prize (before taxes), and then they would “only” lose about $300 millions in federal tax.The first payment would be $7.3 million, next year it would go up to $7.9M, and the subsequent payments would fractionally increase until the last one which would be $30m.So much for local lotto conspiracy folks that say Texans never win because they hate our liberties.