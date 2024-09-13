Someone in Texas won a lotto jackpot worth $800 million on Tuesday

chill doggie
Mega Millions player wins $800 million jackpot with ticket bought at Texas gas station
The winning numbers for the $800 million Mega Millions jackpot were white balls 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66, and the gold Mega Ball 6.
“A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated $800 million for the Mega Millions drawing held on Sept. 10, marking the largest lottery jackpot prize ever won by a Texas Lottery player.
The ticket was purchased in Sugar Land at Murphy Express 8848, located at 7520 Highway 90A. It matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-2-16-24-66, Mega Ball 6).
The player chose the cash value option at the time of purchase, which was estimated at $404 million before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed.“
The lucky soul will have the Texan privilege of both choosing whether or not to remaining anonymous and also of not paying any state taxes.
They also have the option to change their mind on their payment method, after doing some research I finally confirmed that the initial selection between “lump sum” and “annuity payments” isn’t binding.
So if they do the right thing and choose annuity they will avoid forfeiting about half of the prize (before taxes), and then they would “only” lose about $300 millions in federal tax.
The first payment would be $7.3 million, next year it would go up to $7.9M, and the subsequent payments would fractionally increase until the last one which would be $30m.
So much for local lotto conspiracy folks that say Texans never win because they hate our liberties.
