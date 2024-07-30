Some of you might not want to hear this but Leon Edwards surpassed Robbie Lawler as a WW champ.

Yes, I get it. Leon is one of the most boring WWs of all time; he may in fact be the most boring WW champ of all time. And Lawler is the most exciting WW champ ever and one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport. We were spoiled with Lawler. But don't let that color the facts:

1. Usman x2 is better than anyone Lawler ever beat. Colby is whatever and didn't deserve the title shot, but the significance of beating an ATG welterweight twice is not to be understated.
2. Leon's wins were more decisive. He finished Usman in a fight he was losing (like Lawler finished Rory in a fight he was losing) but his subsequent wins over Usman and Colby are decisive wins while the Condit and Hendricks fights are considered robberies by many fans.
3. Leon was never anything other than a top level talent. His 13 fight unbeaten streak proves this. Lawler on the other hand was batting .500 in Strikeforce and was considered an exciting but middling fighter.

If you have an argument for putting Robbie over Leon, I'd like to hear it.
 
If you have an argument for putting Robbie over Leon, I'd like to hear it.
LOL Why should people need to give you a reason when you did it yourself?
Yes, I get it. Leon is one of the most boring WWs of all time; he may in fact be the most boring WW champ of all time. And Lawler is the most exciting WW champ ever and one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport.
Not like either of them achieved much as champ though so who cares? Robbie will however go down in the history books for his exciting fight style, Edwards is already forgotten.
 
I feel as if I'm on both sides of the fence on this one.
Yeah people will remember Robbie longer, he has an amazing story with how he came to the UFC young then left and came back to become champ, and his fights are all action, some of the nastiest KO's you'll see in MMA.

But Leon has a more refined skillset, has a very "modern MMA" game that wins fights but isn't the most exciting.
Would he beat Lawler prime for prime? probably
Does he have a better title reign? yes
Will he go down as a Just Bleed Disciple? no, not even remotely.

And honestly in terms of the stuff that makes legends the latter is way more important.
Lawler always put it all on the line, while Leon quiets and lacks a killer instinct.
 
