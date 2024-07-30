Some of you might not want to hear this but Leon Edwards surpassed Robbie Lawler as a WW champ.

Yes, I get it. Leon is one of the most boring WWs of all time; he may in fact be the most boring WW champ of all time. And Lawler is the most exciting WW champ ever and one of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport. We were spoiled with Lawler. But don't let that color the facts:



1. Usman x2 is better than anyone Lawler ever beat. Colby is whatever and didn't deserve the title shot, but the significance of beating an ATG welterweight twice is not to be understated.

2. Leon's wins were more decisive. He finished Usman in a fight he was losing (like Lawler finished Rory in a fight he was losing) but his subsequent wins over Usman and Colby are decisive wins while the Condit and Hendricks fights are considered robberies by many fans.

3. Leon was never anything other than a top level talent. His 13 fight unbeaten streak proves this. Lawler on the other hand was batting .500 in Strikeforce and was considered an exciting but middling fighter.



If you have an argument for putting Robbie over Leon, I'd like to hear it.