Solitary confinement

Trying to share some insight on my experience with this and why I think it should be banned.

I ended up having to spend 45 days in solitary which I describe as being behind a steel door in an 8x10 all white room with a desk, bunk and toilet only. You feel fine at first, in a way it's almost nice because you have some privacy and it's quiet. This quickly evaporates as the silence you initially thought was a plus, becomes a deafening roar to your psyche. You begin craving just some noise anything would do, a car, TV commercial or simple footsteps but you hear nothing. The buzz of the lights becomes suffocating. Speaking of lights they never go off, stuck in perpetual fluorescent hell. You just wish for an hour of true darkness, it never comes.your meals come to you thru a slot in the door and just like a dog wags it's tail when their owner comes home you become elated at the chance to hear that noise and talk to a guard for a few moments. You eat and sleep eat and sleep trying to miss as much of each day as you can to avoid the hell your experiencing. Then you simply cannot sleep anymore so you wrap a shirt around your eyes to block out those lights and start fantasizing. You go to some place in your mind and I would create stories like a movie I would play for hours thinking of anything I could to take my mind off the constant buzz and suffocating white walls... this went on for 45 days and the elation I felt upon being let out is indescribable. To finally hit general population again and human contact ... it's hard to put into words but these are a few insights into what it's like...
 
Solitary confinement is torture and causes permanent mental damage. Putting someone in solitary for 24-48 hours after they've been troublesome is one thing, but long periods shouldn't be used.

What about people who are off their rockers and just attack other inmates or cause some other disturbance as as soon as they have contact with them, you ask? Idk, put them on some medicine that makes them placid I suppose. Although it would be inconvenient, I'm sure another solution or solutions could be found than endless solitary.
 
Jesus Christ. That's inhumane. Do they help you keep up with how many day are left or do you just hover until they let you out?
 


Note sometimes in 'solitary' inmates can see/hear each other to some extent, which is obviously a lot less bad than if they can't.

I've also heard that guards in Supermax prison wear soft shoes to muffle their footsteps, and their trolleys have soft wheels for quietness. It's just sick. Feeding prisoners 'The Loaf' is also sick.
 
I did almost a year & a half in solitary shit really fucked my mind up. Don't believe those that say it didn't effect them mentally. Not sure I agree with it being permanently banned though I was locked up with the worst of the worst alot of those mofos deserve a life sentence in solitary. No love here for chomos or those that hurt old people or the vulnerable
 
Sometimes they put people in the SHU for their own and other's protection. They could have a target on their back or they affect the safety of other inmates. A lot of guys who end up in the SHU long term are high ranking gang members and shot callers in the prison. They get put there because they run gang operations inside and outside the prison and cause more trouble than they're worth being on a GP yard.
 
So do you just get no hygiene for 45 days?
 
What did you do to get 45 days in solitary?
 
