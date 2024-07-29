Solitary confinement

Trying to share some insight on my experience with this and why I think it should be banned.



I ended up having to spend 45 days in solitary which I describe as being behind a steel door in an 8x10 all white room with a desk, bunk and toilet only. You feel fine at first, in a way it's almost nice because you have some privacy and it's quiet. This quickly evaporates as the silence you initially thought was a plus, becomes a deafening roar to your psyche. You begin craving just some noise anything would do, a car, TV commercial or simple footsteps but you hear nothing. The buzz of the lights becomes suffocating. Speaking of lights they never go off, stuck in perpetual fluorescent hell. You just wish for an hour of true darkness, it never comes.your meals come to you thru a slot in the door and just like a dog wags it's tail when their owner comes home you become elated at the chance to hear that noise and talk to a guard for a few moments. You eat and sleep eat and sleep trying to miss as much of each day as you can to avoid the hell your experiencing. Then you simply cannot sleep anymore so you wrap a shirt around your eyes to block out those lights and start fantasizing. You go to some place in your mind and I would create stories like a movie I would play for hours thinking of anything I could to take my mind off the constant buzz and suffocating white walls... this went on for 45 days and the elation I felt upon being let out is indescribable. To finally hit general population again and human contact ... it's hard to put into words but these are a few insights into what it's like...