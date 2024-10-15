Opinion Social Explanation for Underestimation of Climate Risk

Climate scientists are under a great deal of pressure to express their findings on climate risk in a way that downplays the severity of what they are discovering. Afraid of being called, "alarmists," dragged into decade's long lawsuits, having their lives threatened, and so on, climate scientists are not trustworthy and often try to baby the public in order to protect themselves.

In the video below, this woman is a European TERF who "both sides" transgender issues, and has been banned from writing for popular science magazines for her skepticism of CERN, multiple universes, dark matter, and string theory, equating most of it to religion. In American politics, she would be on the right, or pushed far right, because of her skepticism for scientific establishment, grant fraud, gender issues, and Elon dick sucking. However, she is on the left of climate science and expresses why here:

 
