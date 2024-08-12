So why is Chito Vera a fan-favorite?

Threw an illegal knee against Song after the bell. Then told him to fuck off when he lost the decision.
Threw another after the bell punch against Fig.
Insane cope when he lost to O'Malley, saying that he would have won if there was no time limit.
Flipped off Frankie fucking Edgar for some reason. Later said it was just mind games, bro.
Constantly underperforms.
Regularly copes.

Why is he so liked?
 
