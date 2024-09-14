So why hasn't Chandler fought at featherweight?

Egészségére!
Why hasn't Chandler ever dropped to 145 lbs?
Apparently he wrestled at 157 lbs & fought mma at 170 before & supposedly goes up to 180 lbs after weigh-ins but he still looks undersized at LW and is now fighting one of the bigger LWs in Oliveira
Granted Conor looked emaciated at 145 but he made it work & got a belt at that weight & he looks bigger than Chandler. MJ & Edson look way bigger framed and also make FW.
Any insights as to why FW never seems to be an option for him?
I'd think his chances at a TS would be as good beating Volk at FW than they are beating Charles at LW no? 50/50?
He's 2-3 at UFC LW. If his #1 goal is a ufc belt why not give FW a try? Why does it seem like it's not even an option?
