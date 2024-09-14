So why hasn't Chandler fought at featherweight?

Why hasn't Chandler ever dropped to 145 lbs?

Apparently he wrestled at 157 lbs & fought mma at 170 before & supposedly goes up to 180 lbs after weigh-ins but he still looks undersized at LW and is now fighting one of the bigger LWs in Oliveira

Granted Conor looked emaciated at 145 but he made it work & got a belt at that weight & he looks bigger than Chandler. MJ & Edson look way bigger framed and also make FW.

Any insights as to why FW never seems to be an option for him?

I'd think his chances at a TS would be as good beating Volk at FW than they are beating Charles at LW no? 50/50?

He's 2-3 at UFC LW. If his #1 goal is a ufc belt why not give FW a try? Why does it seem like it's not even an option?

chandler 6.jpgchandler 1.jpgchandler 3.jpg
 
I doubt he could make that cut safely, and effectively. And then have a good performance. If he could have he probably would have.
 
Didn't cornier wrestle at... Close to that weight?
Channy is muscle bound
 
Daniel Cormier used to wrestle at 184lbs before moving up to 211
xltwtra4i51c1.jpg
 
In Dec '23 (10 months ago), I was in Las Vegas for UFC 296.

In the VIP Lounge (access came w/ my ticket purchase), there were a few UFC fighters hanging out.

That's where I ran into Michael Chandler, and asked him that very question!
  • Me: "Have you ever thought about dropping down to 145?"
He then looked at me like I was dumb...
  • Chandler: "Dude... I weigh 190."
So he considered the thought of losing 45 lbs to make weight for a fight to be ridiculous. And I certainly wasn't going to try to talk him out of it.

PS: Also ran into Andre Arlovski & took a picture w/ Robbie Lawler.

PPS: I haven't posted here since around the time Rampage Jackson was UFC champ. So I couldn't remember my login, and had to create a new one just now.

ATT00001.jpg ATT000012.jpg
 
I think Chandler could cut body mass and he's overly muscled. IMO its obvious TS and others aren't saying he should simply cut more water fight week. Look at this fellas legs alone.

In any event, he's not going down at this point in his career. He only has a few fights left and is partially retired already. No reason to go through some body transformation right now.



7281890e-ffdf-497f-a62c-146a98d8d8ba_83c3d157.jpg
 
Hendo and McKee both wrestled at 154. McKee stayed at LW. Hendo OTOH, is all over the place.
 
