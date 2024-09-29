So....what's BSD's excuse this time?

TempleoftheDog said:
I saw the fight, but that’s it.

I didn’t watch any octagon, or backstage interviews.

Did he make any excuses?

If not, you’ve preemptively labled yourself as a clown. Starting a thread like this?

Poor form.
Click to expand...

Funny considering that BSD said staph beat him in his last fight, not Dustin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,386
Messages
56,258,059
Members
175,133
Latest member
kangu

Share this page

Back
Top