Trump had a convo with Benji over the weekend

BluntForceTrama

Benji told Trump he purposefully disregarded Biden and Harris's rec to avoid entering Rafah.


Benji also asked Trump apparently for any advice on how to deal with Iran to which Trump replied

"Do what you have to do...."


True story......allegedly

It probably wasnt cool to do but I like it and I agree with it. Iran essentially declared war a couple weeks ago so fuckem

We'll see in the coming days if its true or another Dem smear campaign attempt on the future Pres of USA
www.yahoo.com

Why Trump’s Phone Call With Netanyahu Is So Alarming

If the story is true, Trump committed not only an act of diplomatic recklessness but also, quite possibly, a federal crime.
www.yahoo.com
 
Liberals are so desperate to find something on Trump it's just pathetic. You should all be embarrassed at being so weak.
 
