BluntForceTrama
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 2, 2008
- Messages
- 12,052
- Reaction score
- 7,678
Benji told Trump he purposefully disregarded Biden and Harris's rec to avoid entering Rafah.
Benji also asked Trump apparently for any advice on how to deal with Iran to which Trump replied
"Do what you have to do...."
True story......allegedly
It probably wasnt cool to do but I like it and I agree with it. Iran essentially declared war a couple weeks ago so fuckem
We'll see in the coming days if its true or another Dem smear campaign attempt on the future Pres of USA
Benji also asked Trump apparently for any advice on how to deal with Iran to which Trump replied
"Do what you have to do...."
True story......allegedly
It probably wasnt cool to do but I like it and I agree with it. Iran essentially declared war a couple weeks ago so fuckem
We'll see in the coming days if its true or another Dem smear campaign attempt on the future Pres of USA
Why Trump’s Phone Call With Netanyahu Is So Alarming
If the story is true, Trump committed not only an act of diplomatic recklessness but also, quite possibly, a federal crime.
www.yahoo.com