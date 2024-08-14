So Mcgregor blue balled Chandler?

MetaIIica
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2019
- Messages
- 432
- Reaction score
- 1,148
It seemed like the fight was ready to go, I don’t know what went wrong, now conor wants new opponents. And for some reason people think it’s funny that Michael chandler wasted years waiting for conor. It’s really not funny , one of the most entertaining athletes in the UFC had to sit out because he thought the fight with mcgregor would materialize. Total bullshit IMO, I feel horrible for Chandler and I won’t be surprised if he lays hands on Conor IRL