So Mcgregor blue balled Chandler?

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
432
Reaction score
1,148
It seemed like the fight was ready to go, I don’t know what went wrong, now conor wants new opponents. And for some reason people think it’s funny that Michael chandler wasted years waiting for conor. It’s really not funny , one of the most entertaining athletes in the UFC had to sit out because he thought the fight with mcgregor would materialize. Total bullshit IMO, I feel horrible for Chandler and I won’t be surprised if he lays hands on Conor IRL
 
Hopefully this time out served Chandler and he did not aged suddenly.

Put him in the cage ASAP. Dude has been nothing but exciting since he got signed.
 
MetaIIica said:
And for some reason people think it’s funny that Michael chandler wasted years waiting for conor. It’s really not funny
Click to expand...

Well, I for one think it's absolutely hilarious hahaha.

We finally found a fighter dumb enough to commit to chasing that magical Conor fight, and he got strung along and then dumped like a bad smell after 3 years hahahaha.

Conor vs Max for the BMF should be good. Maybe Candler can sit ringside with a box of tissues and watch.
 
I don’t think Chandler would put himself in a position to face possible criminal charges by hitting Conor outside of the cage. He seems much smarter than that.

Yeah, I think it’s lame as fuck that clowns in here laugh at Chandler for making an easy choice. But nobody in here would ever put themselves in Chandler’s shoes if the payoff was going to be millions of dollars, right? That’s the bullshit they expect you to believe. Myself, I’m not nearly stupid enough to pretend at least 99.9% of Sherdog wouldn’t do everything Chandler did for that possible payday.

But it’s always cooler to shit on the good guy in the equation. Instead the true lowlife in this situation. I don’t know if Conor ever fights in the UFC again. But if he does, who knows what contracts may actually exist between these guys? Conor may or may not legally have a choice. I don’t know the complete story.
 
Chandler is gonna regret this so badly, he has wasted so much time and he is at the end of his career, he won't have much fights left and will be 40 by the time he fights the way things are going, and 40 for LW spells doom. He already has a losing record in UFC, and it will get worse, those old guys never do well in those smaller weightclasses, if Chandler was LHW or HW then I think he could do well for a few more years, but at LW no way, he is gonna be old and finished before he knows it like Tony.

The best thing Chandler can do right now is get a fight booked ASAP against someone like Jim Miller and just fight. Yeah I know you're all gonna say wtf going from Conor to Miller, but hey there is no Conor fight, we are going round and round and round in circles constantly, its just beyond boring at this point, the fights been booked forever, how long ago was that TUF season, its just ridiculous.
 
Well let's be honest!
Chandler already had $ for a comfortable life and spent the time together with his loving family instead of the hectic prizefighting life.
He gambled on a win-win if you ask me and I believe he finds it as such too! He seem to be a pretty grounded guy.
But let's pretend he is crying rivers!
 
Chandler put all his eggs in one basket. He should of taken some fights with cans to keep the momemtum or atleast get some guac.
 
Conor has literally coked himself into irrelevancy, where MMA is concerned.

Everyone should just ignore him at this stage, and move on.

He's hardly fought in ages outside of Twitter, and he has turned into an addicted mess, as well as being quite injury prone / fragile.

I get that allure he had for the big potential payday for respective opponents, but that ship has sailed.
 
Gang Sign Luke said:
Chandler blue balled himself waiting for years. Chandler hasn't built enough of a legacy in the UFC for me to feel bad for him. He gambled and lost.
Click to expand...
He could’ve jsut jeot figjtinh Tony Ferguson over and over
 
He wasn’t blue balled
He’s been sneak bustin’
 
Michael Chandler was mocking the MMA community for questioning the probability of Conor intention to fight. Acting all high and mighty and now look at him lmao. His recent tweets are oozing with hatred and anger
 
i can understand him wanting to fight Conor but what i don't understand is the waiting part. why not take fights WHILE you wait? especially since everyone in the world knows Conor is a twitter warrior flake for years now, Chandler is old and only getting older, and there's still fights for him to have because of how exciting he is. he could've been making money, possibly stacking wins, and at the same time creating even more hype around himself by just fighting excitingly like he does and you know every time he wins Conor would be tweeting about it. Chandler was also way too nice to Conor the entire time. he should've just ignored him, that's the best way to irritate him.

now he's lost all the momentum he had when people were seeing him regularly in exciting fights, Conor made him look like a fool by stringing him along this whole time basically stalling Chandler's career with empty promises, and he hasn't been making any money in fighting.
 
The UFC should throw Chandler a bone & sign Eddie for their trilogy. Easy payday.

Assuming that doesn't happen, Paddy & Colby are the biggest available names. Poirier, Gaethje, & Do Bronx are available too but have already beat Mike. Maybe Volk would take a fun fight at 155 vs Mike?

I think Chandler vs Paddy makes a ton of sense for MSG or Vegas.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
I don’t think Chandler would put himself in a position to face possible criminal charges by hitting Conor outside of the cage. He seems much smarter than that.

Yeah, I think it’s lame as fuck that clowns in here laugh at Chandler for making an easy choice. But nobody in here would ever put themselves in Chandler’s shoes if the payoff was going to be millions of dollars, right? That’s the bullshit they expect you to believe. Myself, I’m not nearly stupid enough to pretend at least 99.9% of Sherdog wouldn’t do everything Chandler did for that possible payday.

But it’s always cooler to shit on the good guy in the equation. Instead the true lowlife in this situation. I don’t know if Conor ever fights in the UFC again. But if he does, who knows what contracts may actually exist between these guys? Conor may or may not legally have a choice. I don’t know the complete story.
Click to expand...

it's not shitting on the good guy. everyone is laughing because literally everyone thought it was dumb for him to wait for a "true lowlife" to somehow make good on his empty promises. Chandler gambled and lost when the whole world knew it was a bad bet. just because Chandler is a good guy doesn't mean he's is immune to criticism when he makes such a huge blunder.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markg171
Conor vs Chandler gate already largest in UFC history
2 3
Replies
57
Views
3K
TR1
TR1
G
News Conor McGregor Quickly Deletes Video After Providing Update to UFC Fans
2
Replies
33
Views
2K
snowbro
snowbro
MetaIIica
Dana says Conor may never fight again, yet Chandler is sitting out for 1+ year
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
VinceArch
VinceArch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,069
Messages
56,026,974
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top