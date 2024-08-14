So Mcgregor blue balled Chandler?

Chandler is gonna regret this so badly, he has wasted so much time and he is at the end of his career, he won't have much fights left and will be 40 by the time he fights the way things are going, and 40 for LW spells doom. He already has a losing record in UFC, and it will get worse, those old guys never do well in those smaller weightclasses, if Chandler was LHW or HW then I think he could do well for a few more years, but at LW no way, he is gonna be old and finished before he knows it like Tony.



The best thing Chandler can do right now is get a fight booked ASAP against someone like Jim Miller and just fight. Yeah I know you're all gonna say wtf going from Conor to Miller, but hey there is no Conor fight, we are going round and round and round in circles constantly, its just beyond boring at this point, the fights been booked forever, how long ago was that TUF season, its just ridiculous.