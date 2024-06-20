So I just dug up my old baseball card book?

Got all the good ones from 1970 to 74 (Mays,Ryan, Aaron,Rose,Bench,Clemente the works) plus a 65 Mantle, and 58 Koufax and Dysdale. Got those from my uncle as a kid . I got everything from 1979 to 1990 I collected myself. Maybe not everything but most the ones worth having some multiple copies.The oldie oldies were kept in a shoebox by my uncle (not terrible shape but not mint either definitley) everything from 79 to 91 is in good shape considering I kept them in plastic pages in a binder (I didn't know any better) but those were made alot but seems the big names still have big value even at near mint but it falls off a cliff after 84.Anyone think it's worth trying to get appraised or just pass it down to my son . Any card collectors here with any experience? Was thinking of maybe selling the collection if I could get decent value. Juat wondering if a poster here with card collecting experience would know where to bring them to find out the value?