So I just dug up my old baseball card book?

Streeter

Streeter

Gold Belt
Mar 28, 2016
19,376
11,159
Got all the good ones from 1970 to 74 (Mays,Ryan, Aaron,Rose,Bench,Clemente the works) plus a 65 Mantle, and 58 Koufax and Dysdale. Got those from my uncle as a kid . I got everything from 1979 to 1990 I collected myself. Maybe not everything but most the ones worth having some multiple copies.

The oldie oldies were kept in a shoebox by my uncle (not terrible shape but not mint either definitley) everything from 79 to 91 is in good shape considering I kept them in plastic pages in a binder (I didn't know any better :( ) but those were made alot but seems the big names still have big value even at near mint but it falls off a cliff after 84.

Anyone think it's worth trying to get appraised or just pass it down to my son . Any card collectors here with any experience? Was thinking of maybe selling the collection if I could get decent value. Juat wondering if a poster here with card collecting experience would know where to bring them to find out the value?
 
I know a guy...

images.jpg
 
I just did the same thing last night. I split open a huge taped up box of collectibles from my early teen years that I hadn’t opened since I moved out in 2001.

Willie Mays passing brought me way back to those years, and I used to have a shoebox full of baseballs that he and a bunch of other legends signed for me as a kid that I was hoping to find and out on display in my office. The baseballs are gone, but I’ve got thousands of old cards from the late 80s-early 90s and was wondering if any of them were worth a shit. I remember hearing a while back that the production numbers were cranked way up at that time so there’s a surplus of availability which kills value.
 
Pliny Pete said:
I know a guy...

images.jpg
you gotta remember, he's gotta pay to get each one appraised, he's gotta frame them, store them, display them, and still turn a profit. He takes all the risk here. No way he can pay the almanac price. Best he can do is half.
 
DragRacer said:
I just did the same thing last night. I split open a huge taped up box of collectibles from my early teen years that I hadn’t opened since I moved out in 2001.

Willie Mays passing brought me way back to those years, and I used to have a shoebox full of baseballs that he and a bunch of other legends signed for me as a kid that I was hoping to find and out on display in my office. The baseballs are gone, but I’ve got thousands of old cards from the late 80s-early 90s and was wondering if any of them were worth a shit. I remember hearing a while back that the production numbers were cranked way up at that time so there’s a surplus of availability which kills value.
Late 80s to early 90s aren't worth much but a few like Griffey rookie and Pedro or limited production cards. That would cost more to appraise than what its worth .

I'm looking at trying g to sell my old cards from the late 60s an early 70s I got about 150 to 200 big names from those years and each mint 9 values at 1000 or more each but they aren't mint 9. If I could get like 25 to 30k for the lot of those I might . They literally been in a box for 20 years and while I might like to pass them down my kids have less thsn zero interest in baseball. May as well get a really nice vacation out of it .

But it probably wo t even be worth that sadly
 
Kyler Ruxin said:
you gotta remember, he's gotta pay to get each one appraised, he's gotta frame them, store them, display them, and still turn a profit. He takes all the risk here. No way he can pay the almanac price. Best he can do is half.
Is that his pitch to everyone so he can justify ripping them off?
 
