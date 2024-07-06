GearSolidMetal
Been adding to my living room over the last few months, and it hit me that an unintentional theme with the wildlife, mountains, and winter artwork and the pelts on the leather sectional sofa is a Norse/Viking theme. Not obvious, but more subtle. Was wondering what I could add to the coffee table but wanted something more original and interesting than what you'd find at a furnature store.
Yup, that's the 55 pound 'monster' as the bladesmith who forged it nicknamed it, instead of Mjölnir, because he could barely pick it up.
As a certified Sherdogger, as we all are, we could pick it up with one hand... but just pick it up. Swinging this thing is... well.. even for us it'd be tricky.
The funny thing is I'm not even a fan of Thor from the comics or MCU, but I've always thought of his hammer as humorously brilliant because in real-life it'd be so heavy it's not close to being practical in a battle. Even powerlifters would quickly get tired swinging this thing as hard as they could during battles that can last hours.
But for a display piece, with a 'Nordic/Viking' theme, it hits the spot. (No pun intended.)
And over the last few months I've bought a few high quality knives from a Pakistani bladesmith, and about 2 months ago he messaged me asking if I was interested in a custom job just for me. He basically said 'Anything you can dream up, including movie swords, I can make for you.'
I halfway jokingly replied "Can you make a Damascus Steel Thor Hammer?" and I sent him the measurements of the original prop used in the movies, I expected him to say 'Are you serious, that's impossible' and he got back to me in a few days and quoted me a price for it.
The price was expensive, no doubt, but this was something that practically no one else has ever made. I'm sure there's been some hammers been made of the same size as Thor's but this is legit... not hollow, or some other way to lower the weight or go cheap on the materials. Authentic Damascus Steel.
So it was about a month and a half of work for him and he sent progress pictures every week. And when it was finished he informed me it was 55 pounds. Previously the knives he's shipped me from Pakistan to Kansas USA were... not cheap, but what surprised me was the international shipping for this 55 pound hammer would be... 2/3rds of what I paid for the hammer to be made. So I paid for it, as you can see in the photos, and I'm quite satisfied with my purchase.
