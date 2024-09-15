So hugging won the belts tonight...

Shevchenko clearly had the advantage on the feet but decided to make it a hugfest for whatever reason.

O'malley barely threw a strike until rd 5 and if he opened up he likely would have won, Merab was gassed in rd 5 because he had staph. He was too afraid of the takedown to throw strikes and Merab took him down anyways. Not a fan of O'malley but he was the only one that landed anything significant in the fight. Scoring system is what it is.

I will say I disagree with the sentiment that the card was all trash tho. Watching Ortega get the piss beaten out of him is always nice. Also Rodriguez vs Osbourne and the Ribovics fight were both great.
 
You ask Alexa and Sean if they feel like they were just hugged tonight, I'm pretty sure both of them would tell you otherwise sir.
 
StonedLemur said:
You ask Alexa and Sean if they feel like they were just hugged tonight, I'm pretty sure both of them would tell you otherwise sir.
You think O'malley wouldn't say that? Idk about Grasso's personality but if went the opposite way, Shevchenko would would totally say that.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
You think O'malley wouldn't say that? Idk about Grasso's personality but if went the opposite way, Shevchenko would would totally say that.
Know what they should both say?

We lost because we couldn't get up.
 
Somebody sounds salty.

Nobody cares about "hugging" when their fighter wins by outwrestling opponents.
 
