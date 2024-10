I put this win in the same category as a I do with snapped shin bones from low kicks/low kick defense.



Khamzat controlled the ground for 3min but he really did no damage except one single elbow, thats all about it. If you know Khamzat and watched his fights you know that that was actually really little damage and sub attemps, which means that Rob did defend well and even stood up for a brief second. Those are all facts, even while dominting Khamzat did not look as good as he did against prior opponents in the same position.



Could he have kept on doing so in rd2 and beat Rob? Definitely, but he didnt! He applied a face crank, the same one he also did to Usman and others, and for the first time he pushed in somebodies teeth with that move becaue they had already been loose.